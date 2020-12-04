Tension with sister's fiance makes holiday outlook bleak

DEAR ABBY: I woke up crying this morning. The holidays are here, and many of them I spent with my younger sister "Leyla" and her family. It has been a tradition because our parents are no longer living, and my sisters live on the mainland.
Leyla's fiance doesn't care for me, so last year's celebration wasn't very fun, although I did enjoy my family. Her fiance and I have never had an argument nor have I ever said anything negative to him. He's insecure and wants Leyla to himself.
I was gone for the holidays in 2018 because I was caring for our elderly father. I hadn't been to their home for almost two years before that. During that time he had my sister all to himself. The last time I visited he wasn't nice to me. It didn't feel good.
Now, with this upcoming holiday season, I know I won't be invited to join them, which makes me sad and mad at the same time. My sister doesn't deal with life like I do. I am very family-oriented, and I would never let a man come between us. It breaks my heart knowing I won't be a part of their lives this year for the holidays. I'm 65, and Leyla is 61. We shouldn't be dealing with this kind of thing in our lives. What should I do? -- SAD ISLAND LADY
DEAR SAD: Discuss this with Leyla and find out whether you will be invited to visit this year. Many families are distancing not because of personality conflicts but because of COVID. It may be possible to see your sister via Zoom or outside her home if you arrange to stay elsewhere.
If that isn't possible, make plans with friends and/or other relatives. Many people will be celebrating Christmas and New Year's differently this year. You will not be alone in that.
DEAR ABBY: I feel horrible about my "first time." It was with my boyfriend, and it happened in the back seat of his car. I had always dreamed of my first time being special, but after realizing we didn't have many options, we decided the car was fine. Now I feel ashamed and guilty. Can you advise me? -- NOT LIKE I IMAGINED IN TEXAS
DEAR NOT: I will try. When did your first time happen? Last weekend? Last month? Last year? Whenever it was, it is in the past. Experience teaches us what works for us and what doesn't. Learn from it, but don't preoccupy yourself with regret over something you can't change.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
