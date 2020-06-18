Teenager kicked out by dad who thinks she's ungrateful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: I am 19 and have been kicked out of my house. I'm grateful for everything my parents have done for me. My dad continues to compare me to my older siblings, although I'm the exact opposite of them. They are not going to college, they barely graduated from high school and continue to abuse alcohol and drugs.

I'm in college earning almost all A's. I graduated from high school with flying colors and have a steady job. I provide for myself (food, gas, buying anything I need) and pay for car insurance. I have tried my hardest to be the best daughter and a good influence for my younger siblings.

I have asked my father multiple times during the last year to stop comparing me to my older siblings. He hasn't. Our last conversation was a few weeks ago, when he told me to pack my stuff and get out of the house because I was an "ungrateful daughter" and "hoeing around just like my older siblings."

I have been focusing on my education and can't understand how he came to that conclusion. Frankly, I was very hurt he thought that of me. I'm not my siblings; I am myself, and I'm doing the best I can to give myself a successful future. My father refuses to see that. What should I do? -- BEWILDERED DAUGHTER IN TEXAS