Stress of pandemic changes beloved sister's personality

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I are best friends. She has always been caring, empathetic and passionate about helping others. Now, however, COVID has turned her into a real piece of work.
Since the pandemic began, she has become increasingly selfish. She interrupts other people's conversations to talk about herself and complains nonstop about how COVID has ruined her life, as if the rest of us weren't experiencing this too.
She shouts hysterically at me when the Wi-Fi stops working and refuses to volunteer for the most basic household tasks. After 10 monster months of this, I'm at my wits' end.
We live together, go to college together and share the same friends. How can I tolerate her self-centeredness until the pandemic is finally over? -- IRKED IN IDAHO
DEAR IRKED: I wonder if the friends you share with your sister are having the same reaction as you are to being interrupted and having their conversations hijacked. If the answer is yes, a group intervention may jolt her back to reality and help her recognize how obnoxious it is.
As to the rest of your complaints about her behavior, the next time she comes screaming to you about the Wi-Fi failing, tell her you'll be glad to help IF she agrees to pull her share of the workload around the apartment. It goes without saying that when you can make other living arrangements -- perhaps in the fall -- you find a roommate more compatible than your sister. If you do, your relationship with her may improve because you will be exposed to her less often.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 64-year-old woman. For once in my life, my hair is long, about elbow length. My son visits me about once every three months because he lives an hour's drive away. Today when he arrived, the first words out of his mouth were, "You look like a witch!" It made me feel very sad. He then proceeded to tell me no one over the age of 40 should wear long hair. What do you think? I've always been neat and clean. -- SAD MOM IN COLORADO
DEAR SAD MOM: I think that at age 64, you can wear your hair any way you like it. Many women (and men) have allowed their hair to grow since the pandemic began, regardless of age. (I happen to know an 85-year-old woman whose lush, shiny hair is down to the middle of her back, and she looks great.) If you like your hair long, keep it that way. Do not allow your tactless son to be your fashion arbiter. Go, Rapunzel!