Stress of pandemic changes beloved sister's personality

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I are best friends. She has always been caring, empathetic and passionate about helping others. Now, however, COVID has turned her into a real piece of work.

Since the pandemic began, she has become increasingly selfish. She interrupts other people's conversations to talk about herself and complains nonstop about how COVID has ruined her life, as if the rest of us weren't experiencing this too.

She shouts hysterically at me when the Wi-Fi stops working and refuses to volunteer for the most basic household tasks. After 10 monster months of this, I'm at my wits' end.

We live together, go to college together and share the same friends. How can I tolerate her self-centeredness until the pandemic is finally over? -- IRKED IN IDAHO

DEAR IRKED: I wonder if the friends you share with your sister are having the same reaction as you are to being interrupted and having their conversations hijacked. If the answer is yes, a group intervention may jolt her back to reality and help her recognize how obnoxious it is.