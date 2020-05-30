Stepmom goes a step too far claiming children as her own

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR ABBY: My former husband had an affair years ago, and when our divorce was final, he married the woman he was involved with. I'll call her "Libby."

Although I have moved on, it bothers me when she refers to my children as "her children." I have asked her to stop, but she continues and insists it's a term of endearment. My children don't like Libby, so if she's trying to get the world to believe they're one big happy family, it isn't working.

It's as if Libby not only took my husband, but she's also claiming to be the mother of my children. How should I handle this? -- REAL MOM IN KENTUCKY

DEAR MOM: Libby gets it, and she may persist in doing it in order to get your goat. But this is not a battle you should pick. It's possible "Stepmom" may simply be trying to acknowledge her role in the parenting equation.

DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to confront someone in a restroom about not washing their hands? I noticed at work that some of my co-workers walk right past the sink or rinse their hands with water for a second and then leave. -- WATCHING THE WASHING IN TEXAS