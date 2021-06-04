Spouse removes wedding ring during separation

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I separated three months ago. She has moved out into her own apartment. We are not legally separated or divorced. She removed her wedding ring three weeks after she left. I want to reconcile. Whether she does at this point, she's not sure. She says she isn't seeing anyone, nor is she interested in anyone. I want to keep wearing my wedding ring, but because she's not wearing hers, I feel like an idiot wearing mine. What is the proper etiquette for us? -- CAN'T LET GO

DEAR CAN'T LET GO: A wedding ring indicates that the person -- female or male -- is unavailable for a romantic involvement. When your wife removed her ring, the message she was sending out is that her marriage is over -- whether you two are officially divorced or not. Now you need to do what is comfortable for yourself. Because you want to reconcile, give her a deadline to make up her mind whether the separation is permanent, and suggest marriage counseling to settle your differences. After that, if she still isn't interested and wants a divorce, talk to a lawyer.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an affluent neighborhood where a group of us get together for drinks, holidays, etc. But out of seven women in the group, only two or three are given birthday parties every year. The rest of us are never acknowledged -- not even with a card.