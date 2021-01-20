Son may be hasty in plan to sign up for fatherhood

DEAR ABBY: My 25-year-old son has been dating a girl for two or three months. She seems very nice. She has two children and is pregnant with her third child. The child is not my son's.

I was told by some friends of my son that he's planning to sign the birth certificate as the father, understanding implications. How do I convince him that although he feels like he and this girl will be together for the long haul, this is a poor decision to make, especially because of the short time they've been dating? -- TOO MUCH, TOO SOON

DEAR TOO MUCH, TOO SOON: Although it can be difficult to convince someone in the throes of new love, you and your son's friends should urge him to discuss this with a lawyer before signing ANYTHING. He needs input from someone who is not emotionally involved and can explain the legal ramifications of what he's considering.

Not all romances have storybook endings, but if this relationship leads to marriage in the future, he can always adopt or provide financially for the child if he wishes. I sincerely hope you and the others who care about him can get through to your son.