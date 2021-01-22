Son-in-law's distraction may be more than forgetfulness

DEAR ABBY: I'm responding to the letter from "Open-and-Shut Case in Virginia" (Oct. 20), who complained her son-in-law was "disrespectful" because he didn't close cupboard doors, cereal boxes, etc. My guess is that "Kirk" is displaying classic symptoms of Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (AADD). Multistep tasks may be difficult for him to complete because he is easily distracted.

My husband has this. (It was not diagnosed until he was in his 50s, and I had nearly torn all my hair out.) He still occasionally leaves cabinet doors and drawers open. I tease him that he can't remember to walk from one side of the room to another if he forgets to take his medication.

I strongly recommend that Kirk be evaluated by a behavioral psychologist for AADD. Treatment may save the relationship between Kirk and his in-laws. -- WIFE OF A MAN WITH A.A.D.D.

DEAR WIFE: Thank you for your letter. I received a deluge of responses about the letter from "Open-and-Shut Case in Virginia," and the vast majority of the writers mentioned ADD, ADHD and AADD. Many of them recommended patience on the part of the in-laws and volunteered that Kirk may be able to manage the disorder if he is diagnosed.