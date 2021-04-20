 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schedules collide when mother and daughter share a car
0 comments

Schedules collide when mother and daughter share a car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dear Abby

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am a 16-year-old girl, and I'm having a conflict with my mom over my car. Her car broke down and she needed to use mine, which is completely understandable, and I agreed. However, I have a work schedule I have to stick to, and I need my car to get to and from. I pay all the bills for it, and the title is in my grandfather's name.

I asked her to let me use my car to get to and from work and for Valentine's Day with my boyfriend. She seemed extremely upset by it, and now she and my stepdad continually tell me that should she EVER need the car, I have to give it to her.

While I understand she needs it to get to and from work, and I'm willing to be flexible so she can, her demand that I not use it the entire time hers is in the shop (majority of this time is on a weekend when she's not working) is completely unacceptable because I also have responsibilities.

How do I help her understand that while she can use it for work because that is important, when I need it after her work hours, I should be able to use it because I pay for it? Must I just suck it up and let her continue using it (putting my relationship with my boyfriend at risk and possibly having to walk five miles to work in bad weather) or tell her the days I need it are absolute, and since it is my car, I will be using it? -- CONFUSED IN MISSOURI

DEAR CONFUSED: While I agree with the concept of "yours" and "mine," there are times when family has to pull together.

On the grand scale of things at this point, your mom's responsibilities as an adult are more important than your love life. If your boyfriend thinks so little of you that your being carless on a special occasion will destroy your relationship, then that relationship isn't destined to last forever.

If lacking access to your car means you would have to trudge five miles in bad weather to and from work, ask your stepdad or your grandfather if -- in an emergency -- one of them can transport you. But do not attempt to lay down the law to your mother, or I guarantee you will not like the consequences.

Going on a road trip with your dog is a great way to bond with them and create long-lasting memories. However, there are some things you should prepare before you take your dog on the road with you. Plan your route ahead of time and ensure you take a 15 to 30 minute break every four hours. Some dogs suffer from car sickness, so it’s best to feed your dog a few hours before you get on the road. Give your dog their own dedicated space in the car. Make sure they have space to lie down and go to sleep if they need to. Make sure your dog is microchipped and the information on their dog tags is up to date in case they get lost. Toys are a good way to keep your dog occupied during long car journeys. If you are going on a very long journey, the safest way for your dog to travel is in a safety-certified, crash-tested crate

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Helpful self defense skills you should know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)