Revenge on cheating fiance is delivered on wedding day

DEAR ABBY: This is an open letter to all those women who write to you knowing their men cheated on them and then ask, "Should I marry him?" In their hearts they already know the answer; they just want YOU to tell them "NO!"

My mother saw my fiance's car around town, parked at various churches and parking lots. He parked there so I wouldn't see his car at "the other woman's" house. Well, I showed up unexpectedly at his place one night and saw them both asleep in his bed.

I immediately canceled everything, but had the wedding invitations printed and gave them to his mom and sister to send out "right away." When the big day arrived, I sat across the street in Dad's car with my mom, watching as only HIS side of the family showed up. The note on the door read: "Stay with 'Jazmine.' You two deserve each other! Now tell your family what you did."

So don't get mad, ladies. Do what I did -- dry your tears and get even. -- NEVER LOOKED BACK

DEAR NEVER: Love is blind, and you should have listened to your mother. You're lucky you found out in time and didn't marry your faithless fiance. While I don't normally recommend revenge, I think in this case, the man had it coming.