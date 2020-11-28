Prenup becomes roadblock on couple's path to the altar

DEAR ABBY: I have a delightful, caring, loving man in my life. We knew each other years ago when we were married to other people. Three years ago, after a couple of years of courtship, he asked me to move in.
We are great together. He has embraced my two children and especially my two grandchildren as he had none from his previous marriage. Because I bring more to his life than anyone, I proposed to him seven months ago, and he said yes. We talked, and he requested a prenup, which is fine with me because his ex took a large sum of cash.
I have asked a few times since the proposal if he has talked to his cousin who is an attorney he trusts, but I don't believe this is moving along. Because you cannot make anyone do anything they are not inclined to do, I have stopped asking. He knows I need financial security.
I have always done right by him -- that is who I am. At this point, I'm enjoying my life of privilege with my doctor companion, who loves me dearly but can't seem to honor our relationship and take the next step. Am I right to let it be? -- WAITING, FOR NOW
DEAR WAITING: I agree that you cannot make anyone do anything they are not inclined to do. Because drafting the prenuptial agreement appears to be stalled, raise the subject again and ask if he regrets accepting your proposal or if he's ready to move forward. He may like things just as they are, and if you need more than what he is willing to give, you may have to move on. Three years is enough time to decide if he wants to make your romance permanent.
DEAR ABBY: I've been happily married for a few years. Prior to getting engaged, I had a close friend I had feelings for, but nothing ever came of it. We have remained close and see each other throughout the year at work conferences (he lives in a nearby town).
I have realized the feelings I have had for him over the years haven't gone away. Should I tell him how I feel or forever keep my peace? -- HISTORY REPEATING IN ALABAMA
DEAR HISTORY: History isn't repeating itself. It's the same old story playing in your head. Ask yourself what you have to gain by telling him you still have romantic feelings for him. If the answer is trouble in your happy marriage, then keep your trap shut.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
