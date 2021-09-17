Pine Wine: Wines from less common grapes

Among many reasons to enjoy wines is their incredible diversity expressed by different grapes, vintages, appellations and styles.
This column on less common grapes encourages readers to expand their tastes and thereby increase their enjoyment and understanding of wine.
But first, a surprising observation: in tasting 80 wines for this column, I found an exceptionally high percentage worth recommending, the highest for any column in my 25 years writing about wine.
Below are the best of the wines I tasted, including many outstanding values. The only disadvantage of less common grapes is that most of the mid- and higher-priced wines are available only by direct shipping.
$20 and under
O Fillo da Condesa 2019 Albarino “Rias Baixas, Spain” ($12): This exceptional bargain in white wines pleases the palate with rounded body, wonderfully balanced fruit, appealing strength and long length.
Casa Silva 2019 Carmenere “Cuvee Colchagua, Chile” ($15): A purple beauty very attractive to both nose and palate thanks to its thick body, strong fruit, well-integrated tannins, forward personality and long finish.
Terre Brulee (by Domaine Vincent Careme) 2020 Chenin Blanc “Le Blanc, Swartland, South Africa” ($16): South Africa produces excellent Chenin Blanc, and this one shines on the palate with full body, appealing fruit and finely honed crispness.
La Posta 2019 Malbec “Pizzella, Mendoza, Argentina” ($18): This excellent, purple-hued buy features strength and complexity on the nose and forward, full-bodied, well-balanced flavors accompanied by medium-soft tannins on the palate.
Domane Wachau 2020 Gruner Veltliner “Federspiel, Terrassen, Austria” ($20): Attractive all-around, especially with its strength, full body, crisp fruit, pleasing personality and lingering length.
Right Hand Man (by McPrice Meyers) 2019 Syrah “Central Coast” ($20): This deep-purple-hued wine impresses the palate with strong but well-balanced fruit, medium-light tannins, appealing personality and much more.
Hahn 2019 red blend “GSM, Arroyo Seco” ($25): Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre combine for strength, full body, forward fruit and delightful, medium-soft tannins…all expressed for elongated length.
Tooth & Nail 2020 Syrah “Destinata, Santa Barbara County” ($29): Gorgeous in the glass with excellent color and depth. Very strong on nose and palate with full body, impressively balanced fruit, pleasing complexity and an extended finish.
Others: Tangent 2019 Albarino “Paragon Vineyard, Edna Valley” ($17), Penley Estate 2020 Cabernet Franc “Francis, Coonawarra, Australia” ($20), Zocker 2019 Gruner Veltliner “Paragon Vineyard, Edna Valley” ($20), Tablas Creek 2019 red blend “Patelin de Tablas, Paso Robles” ($25), Trimbach 2018 Pinot Blanc “Alsace, France” ($26) and Donnafugata 2019 Frappato “Bell’Assai, Vittoria, Sicilia, Italy”.
$30-$40
Casarena 2018 Malbec “Naoki, Single Vineyard, Agrelo, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina” ($30): Deep, purple-hued color sets the stage for strength, fruit and complexity on nose and palate, while thick body and lingering length complete the enjoyment.
Marchelle 2019 Cinsaut “Bechthold Vineyard, Mokelumne River” ($40): Its forward nose leads to a tasting experience featuring powerful fruit flavors, full body, fine balance, strong personality and long-lingering finish. Available by direct shipping.
Seven Hills 2017 Petit Verdot “McClellan Estate Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley, Washington” ($40): Gorgeous to the eye and appealing on the nose, there’s power, body, complexity and length on the palate. Best served with beef. Available by direct shipping.
Tablas Creek 2019 Roussanne “Adelaida District, Paso Robles” ($40): Expressive yellow color sets the stage for both strength and refinement on the palate. I was especially attracted to its full body, fruit, balance, integration, strong personality and great length. Available by direct shipping.
Others: McPrice Myers 2019 white blend “Beautiful Earth, Paso Robles” ($30), Shaw + Smith 2018 Shiraz “Adelaide Hills, Australia” ($38), Hahn 2018 Syrah “Winery Selection, Santa Lucia Highlands” ($40) and Longboard 2017 Carignan “Old Vine, Vincenzo Vineyard, Mendocino” ($42; direct shipping).
$50 and up
Mollydooker 2019 Shiraz “Blue Eyed Boy, South Australia” ($55): An exceptional wine with beautiful purple color and a powerful nose. Excellence on the palate includes outstanding fruit and balance, combined with notable complexity, integration, refinement and length.
Lasseter 2018 red blend “Dentelle de Fer, Sonoma Valley” ($56): This Grenache-based blend has an appealingly forward nose and impresses the palate with full body, strong but well-integrated fruit and excellent balance, complexity, integration and finish. Available by direct shipping.
Lasseter 2017 red blend “Amoureux, Sonoma Valley” ($64): Lasseter’s Malbec-dominated blend mesmerizes with its color, powerful nose, thick body, noteworthy combination of intensity and refinement and a finish lasting for minutes. Available by direct shipping. Hint: purchase now and cellar for Valentine’s Day.
Pine Ridge 2017 Petite Verdot “Napa Valley” ($75): Superb across the board! There’s gorgeous color and engagingly strong, complex aromas. Plus, great beauty on the palate combines impressive strength, thick texture, wonderful fruit, ideal balance and an extended finish. Pair with red meat. Available by direct shipping.
Others: McPrice Myers 2019 Grenache “Sel de la Terre, Paso Robles” ($50; direct shipping), Trapiche 2017 Malbec “Terroir Series, Finca Orellana, La Consulta, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina” ($50; online), and Fort Ross 2014 Pinotage “Fort Ross Vineyard, Fort Ross-Seaview, Sonoma Coast” ($58; direct shipping).
Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.