Pine Wine: Wines from less common grapes

Among many reasons to enjoy wines is their incredible diversity expressed by different grapes, vintages, appellations and styles.

This column on less common grapes encourages readers to expand their tastes and thereby increase their enjoyment and understanding of wine.

But first, a surprising observation: in tasting 80 wines for this column, I found an exceptionally high percentage worth recommending, the highest for any column in my 25 years writing about wine.

Below are the best of the wines I tasted, including many outstanding values. The only disadvantage of less common grapes is that most of the mid- and higher-priced wines are available only by direct shipping.

$20 and under

O Fillo da Condesa 2019 Albarino “Rias Baixas, Spain” ($12): This exceptional bargain in white wines pleases the palate with rounded body, wonderfully balanced fruit, appealing strength and long length.

Casa Silva 2019 Carmenere “Cuvee Colchagua, Chile” ($15): A purple beauty very attractive to both nose and palate thanks to its thick body, strong fruit, well-integrated tannins, forward personality and long finish.