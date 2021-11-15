Pine Wine: Wines for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday tied to our history and celebrated with a special meal. Today’s column recommends wines made from grapes that pair exceptionally well with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The ideal red wine is Pinot Noir, and for whites it’s both Pinot Gris (aka Pinot Grigio) and my personal favorite, Gewurztraminer. Yes that’s a mouthful and in more ways than one, as it is pronounced “geh-VURZ-tra-mean-er” and, like its name, is engagingly textured and flavorful.

$20 and under

Prophecy 2020 Pinot Grigio “delle Venezie, Italy” ($14): This attractive buy pleases the palate with good strength, enjoyable fruit, fine balance and an impressively long finish.

Bread and Butter 2019 Pinot Noir “California” ($15): The best inexpensive Pinot Noir I’ve tasted in a while exhibits strength and complexity on nose and palate, paired with a lengthy finish.

Cantina di Caldaro 2020 Pinot Grigio “Alto Adige, Italy” ($15): My favorite in the teens has attractive color depth, as well as strength and complexity on both nose and palate. Its pleasingly forward personality extends for lingering length.