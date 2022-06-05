Pine Wine: Wines for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a time for celebration, and each of the following wines is an outstanding choice for that special day.

$10s - 20s

Shaya 2020 Verdejo “Organic Grapes, Rueda, Spain” ($14): This very attractive white wine offers remarkable quality for modest price. Its impressive character includes strength, body, crispness and complexity.

Juan Gil (by Gil Family) 2019 red blend “Jumilla, Spain” ($15): The beautiful color of this superb bargain foretells expressive complexity on the nose and palate, plus appealing balance, integration, polish, personality and length.

Dry Creek Vineyard 2021 Chenin Blanc “Dry, Clarksburg” ($16): A long-time personal favorite that impresses with rounded body, crisp fruit, strong personality and a lingering finish. Food flexible, but especially delightful with seafood.

Kunde 2018 Zinfandel “Sonoma Valley” ($22): Tops among several Zins in its price range, I enjoyed its notably attractive and pleasing strength, fruit, body, complexity, balance and length.

J. Lohr 2020 Chardonnay “Arroyo Vista, Arroyo Seco, Monterrey” ($25): Broadly appealing with its deep yellow color, strong fruit, complexity, balance, body, personality and prolonged finish.

Triebaumer 2019 Blaufrankisch “Burgenland, Austria” ($26.50: This terrific red wine impresses all around, but especially with its thick body, forward but well-balanced fruit, medium to medium-soft tannins and extended length.

King Estate 2020 Pinot Noir “Willamette Valley” ($28): This pleasing Pinot is attractive all around, but especially with its strong nose, appealing fruit, complexity, full body and long-lingering finish. Smoke from fires affected some 2020 Oregon wines, but not this one.

Other notable buys:

Browne 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Bitner Estate, Columbia Valley” ($20)

DAOU 2021 Rose “Paso Robles” ($24)

La Crema 2020 Rose of Pinot Noir “Monterey” ($25)

Laetitia 2020 Pinot Noir “Estate, Arroyo Grande Valley” ($27)

Carol Shelton 2019 Zinfandel “Monga Zin, Old Vine, Cucamonga Valley” ($28)

$30s - 40s

Hahn 2019 Pinot Noir “SLH, Santa Lucia Highlands” ($30): Begin by enjoying its strong, complex nose. Then savor impressive strength on the palate along with full body, pleasing personality and sustained length.

Hajszan Neumann 2015 Zweigelt “Wein (Vienna), Austria” ($31): This purple-hued wine has a nose featuring vigor and complexity. It is even more forward on the palate with appealing fruit, honed balance, medium tannins and pleasing personality, all carrying through an extended finish.

Frescobaldi 2016 Sangiovese “Nipozzano Vecchie Viti, Riserva, Chianti Rufina, Italy” ($33): Especially attractive on the palate, with strength, rounded body, medium-soft tannins, complexity, personality and excellent length.

Jordan 2020 Chardonnay “Russian River Valley” ($40): This highly impressive Chardonnay presents quality in multiple dimensions, especially with its full body, expressive fruit, wonderful balance and strong personality.

Stoller 2019 Pinot Noir “Estate, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley” ($40): Quality across the board reflects fine crafting. I enjoyed its purple hue and forward nose, but especially the strong fruit, integration and refinement on the palate.

Aridus 2019 Graciano “Arizona” ($46): This superb red has excellent strength, body, fruit, balance, complexity and refinement. Moreover, it is appealingly priced for its exceptional quality.

Merry Edwards 2020 Sauvignon Blanc “Russian River Valley, Sonoma County” ($48): Medium deep in color, pleasing on the nose and outstanding on the palate. I especially appreciated its vigor, body and balance paired with very attractive integration and complexity, all extending for lingering length.

Other impressive selections:

North by Northwest 2014 Syrah “Walla Walla Valley” ($40)

Rombauer 2019 Zinfandel “Twin Rivers Vineyard, Eldorado” ($42)

Kunde 2019 Chardonnay “Reserve, Sonoma Valley” ($45)

Smith & Hook 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Reserve, Paso Robles” ($45)

$50s and higher:

Robert Biale 2020 Zinfandel “Black Chicken, Napa Valley” ($55): This beauty impresses on nose and palate with strength and complexity paired with thick body and expressive fruit. Its strong, enjoyable personality extends for prolonged length.

Lucia (by Pisoni) 2020 Chardonnay “Soberannes Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands” ($65): Very attractive with deep yellow color, powerfully complex nose, full to heavy body, exceptional fruit and wonderful balance. Plus, its highly pleasing integration and refinement persist through a memorable finish. Available only by direct shipping.

J. Dusi 2018 Zinfandel “Paper Street Vineyard, Paso Robles” ($68): I loved the strength, fruit, and complexity of its nose, as well as excellence on the palate with power, thick body, appealing integration, pleasing personality and extended length. Available only by direct shipping.

Charles Krug 2018 red blend “Generations, Family Reserve, Napa Valley” ($75): This Cabernet-based blend is outstanding across the board. Highlights include deep purplish color, great strength, powerful complexity, thick body and excellently balanced fruit.

Davis 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon “Napa Valley” ($85): Savor deep purple color, an engaging nose and pleasure on the palate that features impressive vigor, body, balance, complexity, refinement and personality. Available only by direct shipping.

DAOU 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Soul of a Lion, Adelaida District, Paso Robles” ($170): Begin by enjoying this remarkable wine’s superb color hue and depth as well as exceptionally strong, memorably complex nose. Then slowly sip and savor its heavy body paired with medium tannins, wonderful balance and remarkable complexity, all extending for long-lingering length.

Additional fine wines:

Gary Farrell 2018 Pinot Noir “Hallberg Vineyard, Russian River Valley” ($55)

Newton 2018 Chardonnay “Unfiltered, Napa Valley” ($55)

Brecon 2019 Malbec “Adelaida District, Paso Robles” ($67)

Brecon 2019 Tannat “Adelaida District, Paso Robles” ($68)

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.

