Pine Wine: Some options to help celebrate Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate, and the following wines will enhance everybody’s enjoyment. These wines are exceptional and encompass a wide range of styles and character…just like mothers.
$10s - $20s
Yealands 2020 Sauvignon Blanc “Marlborough, New Zealand” ($15): A pleasing buy that is expressive on the palate with strong fruit accompanied by attractive body, crispness, complexity and length.
Chambers non-vintage Muscat “Rosewood Vineyard, Rutherglen, Australia” ($16; 375 ml): This surprisingly inexpensive dessert wine impresses with its complex nose, full body, forward but well balanced fruit, extended length and excellence with chocolate.
Fattorie Melini 2017 “Chianti Classico, Terrarossa, Italy” ($19): Light in color, this very good value entertains the palate with appealing strength, fruit, balance, complexity and personality.
Smith Devereux 2017 red blend “California” ($20): This exceptional value combines Syrah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Franc. The blend is enjoyable all-around, highlighted by intensity, body, fruit, balance and length.
Cambria 2019 Chardonnay “Katherine’s Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara County” ($22): Broadly appealing, especially on the palate with fullish body, superb fruit, medium-soft oak and an extended finish.
Landmark 2019 Chardonnay “Overlook, Sonoma County” ($27): This beautiful wine has medium-deep, yellow-gold color, pleasing strength and complexity on nose and palate, fine balance and lingering length.
Et Fille 2018 Viognier “Deux Vert Vineyard, Willamette Valley” ($28): Very well-priced for forward complexity on both nose and palate, as well as appealing fruit, body, balance, integration, personality and finish.
Infiné 1939 2016 Pinot Grigio “Trentino, Italy” ($29): Catches the eye with deep-yellow color, and its expressive nose foretells well-integrated power, fruit, complexity, personality and length on the palate.
Others: Clean Slate 2019 Riesling “Mosel, Germany” ($12), Segura Viudas non-vintage sparkling “Brut Rosé, Cava, Spain” ($12), Imagery 2019 Pinot Noir “California” ($20), Cline 2018 Zinfandel “Ancient Vines, Contra Costa County” ($22), Mastroberardino 2019 Greco di Tufo “Italy” ($24), Euphoria by Sarah (Mollydooker) non-vintage “Sparkling Verdelho, Spain” ($25) and La Crema 2019 Pinot Noir Rosé “Monterey” ($25).
$30s - $50s
Roco 2017 Chardonnay “Gravel Road, Willamette Valley” ($35): Light in color, but forward with strength and complexity on nose and palate. Plus enjoy its full body, strong but well-balanced fruit, excellent integration, appealing refinement and a long-lingering finish.
Knights Bridge 2019 Sauvignon Blanc “Pont de Chevalier, Knights Valley, Sonoma County” ($40): Wonderful on the palate with thicker texture than most Sauv Blancs, as well as light oak, exceptional balance and an expressive finish that extends these characteristics. Available from knightsbridgewinery.com
Roco 2018 Pinot Noir “Marsh Estate Vineyard, Yamhill Carlton, Willamette Valley” ($55): Very attractive in the glass and on the nose, this Pinot is truly superb on the palate with impressive richness, strength, body, complexity, integration and refinement, all of which persist through a beautiful, lengthy finish.
Others: Kunde 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon “Sonoma Valley” ($35), Trinchero 2019 Sauvignon Blanc “Mary’s, Single Vineyard, Napa Valley” ($35), Santi 2015 “Amarone della Valpolicella, Classico” ($40), Smith Devereux 2017 Merlot “Ibex, Napa Valley” ($45), Patz & Hall 2017 Pinot Noir “Sonoma Coast” ($48), Flambeaux 2017 Chardonnay “Sonoma Coast” ($50) and Knights Bridge 2018 Chardonnay “Pont de Chevalier, Knights Valley” ($50).
$60s+
Rodney Strong 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon “Brothers, Single Vineyard, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County” ($75): Great strength, fruit and complexity on the nose, followed by excellence on the palate with impressive power, full body, ripe fruit, precise balance and much more, all persisting for lingering length.
Merry Edwards 2017 Pinot Noir “Meredith Estate, Russian River Valley” ($80): Gorgeous in the glass, this exceptional wine also impresses with strength and beauty on the nose and wonderfully appealing fruit, thick body, attractive balance, great complexity and lengthy finish on the palate.
Mollydooker 2018 Shiraz “Carnival of Love, McLaren Vale, Australia” ($80): With the name “Carnival of Love” this wine is sure to impress any mother. But there’s much more: deep, purple-tinged color and a powerful nose, as well as superb texture, complexity and integration on the palate and a finish seemingly as unending as a mother’s love.
Mia Madre 2016 red blend “Napa Valley” ($100): Wonderful in all dimensions. There’s deep purple-hued color and highly attractive fruit and complexity on the nose. Plus this blend is ultra-appealing on the palate with excellent strength, balance, complexity, integration and refinement, all extending through an elongated finish.
Beaulieu Vineyard 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Georges de Latour Private Reserve, Napa Valley” ($145): Set the standard for wonderful wines I’ve tasted in 2021! Enjoy its color tone and depth in the glass as well as powerful complexity on the nose. Then explore its great strength and thick body on the palate, along with excellent balance, medium tannins, exceptional complexity, smooth integration and exceedingly lengthy finish.
Others: Masi 2015 “Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Italy”($60), Papapietro Perry 2018 Pinot Noir “Peters Vineyard, Russian River Valley” ($62), Roco 2015 sparkling wine “Brut, RMS, Willamette Valley” ($65), Taittinger non-vintage “Brut La Francaise, Champagne, France” ($65) and Knights Bridge 2018 Chardonnay “East Block, Knights Valley, Sonoma County” ($75; available from knightsbridgewinery.com).
Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.