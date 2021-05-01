Pine Wine: Some options to help celebrate Mother's Day

Merry Edwards 2017 Pinot Noir “Meredith Estate, Russian River Valley” ($80): Gorgeous in the glass, this exceptional wine also impresses with strength and beauty on the nose and wonderfully appealing fruit, thick body, attractive balance, great complexity and lengthy finish on the palate.

Mollydooker 2018 Shiraz “Carnival of Love, McLaren Vale, Australia” ($80): With the name “Carnival of Love” this wine is sure to impress any mother. But there’s much more: deep, purple-tinged color and a powerful nose, as well as superb texture, complexity and integration on the palate and a finish seemingly as unending as a mother’s love.

Mia Madre 2016 red blend “Napa Valley” ($100): Wonderful in all dimensions. There’s deep purple-hued color and highly attractive fruit and complexity on the nose. Plus this blend is ultra-appealing on the palate with excellent strength, balance, complexity, integration and refinement, all extending through an elongated finish.