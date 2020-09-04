News of another pregnancy is unwelcome surprise to stepdad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 10 years keeps secrets from me. We let her adult daughter, "Maude," move in. Maude is 35 and has one daughter. Maude is pregnant again. I heard they had decided to "surprise me" with the news. (The father is the same guy as before.) I'm tired of being the third wheel, and I think it's time for me to call it quits. What do you think? -- STAY OR GO IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR STAY OR GO: I'm glad you asked. What I think is that you are outnumbered. Maude should be living on her own or with the father of her children.You have allowed yourself to be stuck with the financial burden that Maude and her irresponsible boyfriend should be carrying. I also think it's time you gave your wife an ultimatum -- either Maude and her daughter move out or you will. Whichever option she chooses, your situation will improve.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a stay-at-home mother. My husband works Monday to Friday, 10 hours a day. We have been married nearly four years. My problem is we never have alone time. I feel if it continues, we will just fall apart.