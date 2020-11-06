New retiree encourages others to find hobbies and save money

DEAR ABBY: I retired a year ago from a stressful job because I couldn't take what it was doing to my health. I was lucky to have landed a job in my early 30s that had an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan, and I contributed to it for 34 years, putting in as much as I could. I am able to collect enough Social Security and withdraw a small amount from the 401(k) to live as I did when I worked.

I always had hobbies, interests and things I wanted to do but never had time for.

I am shocked at all the furloughed people who are having fits and complaining that they are bored out of their minds. This should be a wake-up call that they need to get a life. For these people, retirement is going to be really hard. Also, they need to plan for the future and have a six- to 12-month emergency fund.

Can you encourage all those bored people to learn a new craft, try a new recipe, make a birdhouse, SOMETHING other than call this busy woman and distract me from my projects? -- LIVING IT UP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE