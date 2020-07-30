Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door

DEAR ABBY: We live next door to an 89-year-old woman, "Estelle." She's a "snowbird," meaning she is our neighbor for only part of the year. She has a devoted caretaker, "Iris," who visits her almost daily. Iris shops for her, brings in her mail, and helps her with laundry, bathing and many other intimate tasks.
Estelle has given us a key to her house for emergencies. The issue is that once Estelle leaves for the summer, Iris arrives almost daily for what appear to be afternoon trysts with a man, not her husband. They stay in the house for two to three hours and then leave, always in separate cars.
After several weeks of seeing this, my husband went over to Estelle's house to check on things. The bed in the master bedroom was obviously used. The air conditioning was on high, and the house was in general disorder.
Our dilemma is, we know Estelle depends upon Iris. She trusts and adores her. Do we turn a blind eye to what's going on? It really isn't our business except that we hate seeing someone taken advantage of. Last year we reported our observations to Estelle's son as he was bringing his mother here for the winter. He wasn't sure what to do because, as I said before, she's quite dependent on her caretaker. Advice? -- SEEING TOO MUCH IN FLORIDA
DEAR SEEING: This is Estelle's home and Estelle's employee. If this were happening on your property, wouldn't YOU want to know about it? I see nothing to be gained by keeping Estelle in the dark. Tell her what has been going on, that your husband went to check the place and found it in disarray. Then leave the ball in her court.
DEAR ABBY: I was a girl, then a young lady, next a mother and now a grandmother. I was never a "guy" until the last 10 years, when waitstaff and salespersons began calling me that when I am with my husband. Examples: "How are you guys tonight?" and "What can I get you guys?" I am not, nor have I ever been a "guy." How do I let people know that I am not a guy and wish to be addressed otherwise? -- CALL ME MA'AM IN FLORIDA
DEAR CALL ME: The servers and sales staff are not intending this as a personal affront. Using the word "guys" to refer to a couple or a group is becoming so common it's now in Webster's dictionary.
If it bothered me as much as it does you, I would quietly take it up with the manager or supervisor, and suggest that because it is annoying, "Sir" and "Ma'am" would be a more suitable substitute for "you guys."
