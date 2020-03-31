Nature Notes: All about Wupatki National Monument

Wupatki National Monument. To get here from Flagstaff you descend downhill to the northeast, beyond the San Francisco Volcanic Field. Downhill from the elevated edge of the Mogollon Rim and the Colorado Plateau.
So, so many changes occur over this short distance, courtesy of the tilt of the Plateau towards its center, diminished lavas, all leading to a big drop in elevation and in moisture, and an increase in temperature. The elevation drops from 7,000 to about 4,200 feet from Flagstaff to the Little Colorado River near Wupatki, the low point in Wupatki Basin. It is a descent from our ponderosa pine forest into wide-open high desert: the land is laid bare of forest, then woodland, shrubland, and finally a large prairie gives way to the spare desert.
As high desert, it feels and looks western and romantic. I love it here so much. The openness is powerful, it feels as though there’s less gravity or something and it’s liberating. I lucked out and got to do a two-week artist-in-residence stay at Wupatki National Monument, during the second half of October. I painted and walked every day, learning about Wupatki as an artist and as a naturalist.
As you descend into Wupatki Basin, there are few cinder cones, though there are several whoppers, such as Doney Mountain, which is a huge cinder cone surrounded by several smaller ones. Less lava means more of the older sedimentary landscape is exposed; this includes the red Moenkopi Formation, and beneath it white Kaibab Limestone. Such different worlds having occurred in the same place; Kaibab formed widely in oceans and even intertidal zones…particles of sand and shells and life drifting to the bottom and gradually piling up over the millennia, helping to build the Southwest. Its oceans had a greater diversity of species of sharks than other oceans.
Next, the Moenkopi Formation was laid down by oceans, but also by rivers on land, which led to its alternating beds of sandstone and mudstone. Huge slabs of Moenkopi at Wupatki provided great building materials for the large presence of Native Americans here between 1150 and 1275, with the number of sites averaging 50 per square mile! A favorable climate including more precipitation was influential. Most dwellings were built with blocks of Moenkopi, though Kaibab Limestone and even basalt were used where Moenkopi was unavailable. Some of the larger Moenkopi ruins are so beautiful; it must have been something to live here with lots of moisture.
The average number of archeological sites in the greater area surrounding Wupatki is about 12 per square mile, so clearly things were really hopping in the Wupatki area. Moenkopi’s rich color adds so much to the landscape as its long red fins stretch down towards the Little Colorado River and its valley.
Despite few volcanoes here, a lava flow from near the San Francisco Peaks made it all the way across Wupatki to the Little Colorado River (LCR), which it filled with lava, damming it up for nearly 4 miles! This flow dates to about 800,000 years ago, during the Pleistocene, and wouldn’t that have been a sight: a molten lava flow moving across this vast landscape! As the crow flies, the distance of this flow from near the Peaks to Black Point is about 30 miles, though surely the route of the lava was less direct and longer.
This flow reached its limit after it dropped into the LCR, creating Black Point, a large circle of lava, north of Wupatki. As a result, the LCR migrated off on a new course, around Black Point several miles to the northeast, eventually carving a very different channel on its way to the Colorado River. The newer channel is more than 600 feet lower than the older channel, carving easily through soft Chinle shale. They know Black Point lava filled a former river bed because it was lined with river cobbles left by the LCR. Part of this flow split off earlier and travelled by the Citadel ruin and on towards the LCR, though it never made it there.
There are also scatters of river cobbles on surrounding desert hills as you drive from the current bed of the LCR up towards the Wupatki Visitors Center. It was pretty exciting to see river cobbles perched on dry hills miles away from the river, speaking to a very different time. These were also left by the LCR as it passed through, before descending to its current bed. Some of the cobble scatters may also have been deposited by big flows in these channels during the Pleistocene. There was also flooding from the Peaks, as its glaciers melted. Meltwater from these glaciers delivered Peaks’ rocks to the LCR, down Deadman Wash. I sure would like to have seen that.
A mere 18,000 years ago, the lava flow of erupting Merriam Crater blocked the LCR upstream 20 miles to ‘the LCR 20 miles upstream’ of Black Point, again altering the river’s course, and leading to the formation of Grand Falls. According to Billingsly, the LCR may have backed up all the way to Holbrook as a result!
Across the LCR is the vast space of the Painted Desert. It is utterly open. Its soils have a very high clay content that discourages plant life. It appears as a white land, especially in midday light, with its lines of terraces, including Ward Terrace. Much of the Painted Desert is made up of Chinle Shale, and its color can vary between blue, reflecting lake deposits, and pink, reflecting flood deposits, and they really light up at late day.
You have free articles remaining.
The terraces of the Painted Desert are also stained pink by the red Moenave Formation that overlies the Chinle Formation. These things capture the heart. George Billingsly, a local legend, mapped the geology of Wupatki, Grand Canyon and everything in between!
The plants here are so interesting. Changes in plant assemblages are striking due to the fast drop in elevation, as things become warmer and drier. There are many plant species here, extending over this gradient. More than 350 species of plants occur in Wupatki National Monument, according the western plant database, SEINET. That’s a lot. There are also subspecies and varieties of many of these species.
The edge of the basin, at about 7,000 feet, starts with open ponderosa pine forests in deep black cinders, with some interesting twisted trees occurring, near Sunset Crater. I know someone who is studying this strange, seemingly local phenomenon, and can’t wait to find out what he comes up with.
This open pine forest occurs with a dense understory of shrubs including Apache plume and a little rabbitbrush. Downslope the pines thin, and pinyon and juniper come in along with even more shrubs. Down to this point, plants seem pretty happy, with more moisture than those below. Still lower down, shrubs dominate with a few junipers, then enormous expanses of shrubs shrubs shrubs occur, including Apache plume, currants, high desert classics such as greasewood and winterfat, serviceberry, wolfberry, several kinds of saltbush, many varieties of rabbitbrush, privet and sagebrush, and a shrubby buckwheat with yellow flowers. There are many, many shrubs.
Shrubs or subtrees are really important in the arid West. They are often part of the transition between forests and more open areas, with a change in elevation, contributing lots of diversity. They can form extensive populations between woodlands and grasslands, as when trees thin out in progressively colder alpine settings or as landscapes descend into deserts. As you drive down from Sunset Crater, the change is dramatic. They are intermediate forms that can perfectly handle intermediate conditions of temperature and moisture. Coming up the Mogollon Rim from the Sonoran Desert, shrubs like evergreen oaks and manzanita occur!
The shrubs finally give way to vast prairies at Wupatki, a step lower towards the high desert and the LCR floodplain. There are enormous prairies in the monument and surrounding it, largely made up high desert grasses. Remember that grasses are pretty tough, they tolerate greater climate extremes than most plants. Here they are also kind of the end of the line before things dip down a bit further to the full high desert or cold desert. There are at least 40 species of grasses at Wupatki.
I walked across Antelope Prairie one day, a vast blond, winter landscape by late October. It lies on a thin layer of black cinders overlying a huge expanse of Kaibab Limestone. I walked for miles, headed towards the Little Colorado River and the Painted Desert, an eternal goal of mine. The grasses included galleta grass, sand dropseed, ricegrass and black grama, and the odd fabulous buckwheat.
The nine species of buckwheats in this spare land are so beautiful against black cinders. The ones in the prairie have flat-topped canopies with little pink flowers. Buckwheats love deserts, and may have radiated into their great diversity as western deserts started forming 10,000 years ago. It was extraordinary to walk so far through a grassland that seemed to go on forever. Several miles in, I finally turned back, with the LCR and the Painted Desert still a long way off! Next time. Antelope Prairie is a small part of limestone grasslands that continue farther north, along the LCR until it turns west to head to the Colorado River.
Still lower, the grasslands give way to a sparse showing of grasses and fabulous flowers. Things get pretty interesting in the desert part of the basin. There have been several studies by NAU botanists on some of the beautiful and strange desert plants here. Some are legumes, or in the bean family. Some occupy sand dunes, sprawling across their waves. What gets really interesting is their distributions. Many of them are high desert endemics of the Colorado Plateau. They occur along the LCR in a few places and farther north towards Glen Canyon, and nowhere else on Earth.
There is an endemic pocket mouse…the Wupatki pocket mouse, which is unique to the monument and is often found associated with various ruins. There’s so much more to tell, and studies are going on out here all the time, presenting a wonderful endlessly unfolding story.
Often I would walk up the cinder cones next to Doyle Mountain, to see the view and get a signal. On the last afternoon of my residency, I climbed up the larger cone just taking it all in, when 5 ravens flew by, heading east towards the LCR and the Painted Desert. They were flying high, down Deadman Wash from the back side of the Peaks. They swirled around me for a few minutes, swooping down here and there, and then headed on their way. Grateful for the attention. Ahh, to fly.
Living in a pine forest, I find I crave the vastness of this place. Get out there when you can.
Gwendolyn Waring is a mother, writer, ecologist and painter based in Flagstaff. Her recent book, The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks, is available downtown at Babbitt’s, Bright Side, Aspen Sports, Star Light, and the Flagstaff Visitor’s Center, and at MNA and Jay’s Bird Barn. It’s available online at SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com.
Thanks to George Billingsly, Richard Hereford, Peter Pilles, and Ellen Wade for help with this essay.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!