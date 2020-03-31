Nature Notes: All about Wupatki National Monument

There is an endemic pocket mouse…the Wupatki pocket mouse, which is unique to the monument and is often found associated with various ruins. There’s so much more to tell, and studies are going on out here all the time, presenting a wonderful endlessly unfolding story.

Often I would walk up the cinder cones next to Doyle Mountain, to see the view and get a signal. On the last afternoon of my residency, I climbed up the larger cone just taking it all in, when 5 ravens flew by, heading east towards the LCR and the Painted Desert. They were flying high, down Deadman Wash from the back side of the Peaks. They swirled around me for a few minutes, swooping down here and there, and then headed on their way. Grateful for the attention. Ahh, to fly.

Living in a pine forest, I find I crave the vastness of this place. Get out there when you can.

Gwendolyn Waring is a mother, writer, ecologist and painter based in Flagstaff. Her recent book, The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks, is available downtown at Babbitt’s, Bright Side, Aspen Sports, Star Light, and the Flagstaff Visitor’s Center, and at MNA and Jay’s Bird Barn. It’s available online at SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com. Thanks to George Billingsly, Richard Hereford, Peter Pilles, and Ellen Wade for help with this essay.

