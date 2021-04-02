Moving back home comes with questions of privacy

DEAR ABBY: At the age of 30, I recently had to move back with my parents. I am not the tidiest person in the world, but I thrive on the saying, "Dust, not dirt."
I recently went on vacation. I knew my room was a little messier than I'd like, but I also knew I'd return from vacation ready to tackle the pile of laundry and sweep and mop the floor. Lo and behold, when I walked into my room, it was clean and organized! Abby, I felt my privacy had been invaded.
I was embarrassed and ashamed, but also hurt because my parents had trespassed beyond my closed door. I feel betrayed and like my personal privacy was undermined. What should I do? -- INVADED SPACE
DEAR INVADED: I'm glad you asked. I think you should get over it, and fast. I assume you are staying rent-free in your parents' home.
You are no longer a teenager, and nobody trespassed. While you are under their roof, make an extra effort to keep the room you occupy free from dust and a pile of dirty laundry. If you act like a gracious guest instead of a spoiled child, there will be no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed.
DEAR ABBY: I'm 60 and was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years. I have an associate degree in the field that I just got a job in. My problem is, at this age, I'm a little slower at learning new things. My supervisor was willing to help me for the first week, but now she seems to have lost patience with me.
I have been here barely two weeks, and she made a comment that made me feel terrible. She was trying to teach me a filing system, and I was having a hard time understanding it. She said in front of the entire office that "around here we have to use our brains." Should I talk to her or just push through? -- A LITTLE SLOWER
DEAR SLOWER: Let it slide this time. However, if her lack of tact continues, talk to her about how her comment made you feel. And in the meantime, learn that filing system.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I and four friends were waiting to be served at a restaurant. All four of them began staring at their cellphones. Because I am not a cellphone owner and I spotted a magazine on a nearby table, I picked it up and started reading it. When we got home, my wife said she had been ashamed of my rudeness. Do you think I was rude? -- TIT FOR TAT IN TEXAS
DEAR T.F.T.: Under the circumstances, no, I do not think you were rude. In light of the fact that the others were staring at their cellphones, you should have pleaded self-defense and been found not guilty.