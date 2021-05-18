Mother struggles as daughter's marriage strains

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and son-in-law have been married for seven years and have two young daughters. We get along well and spend a lot of time together. Our daughter is an only child, and I have noticed over time that my son-in-law is very selfish and puts his needs before the family's. Because he works hard, he seems to feel it entitles him to do whatever he wants. My daughter works hard too, and she constantly puts the family's needs and his needs ahead of her own.
I know she's not happy about his spending habits. Recently, over her objections, he bought an $80,000 car. While they can afford it, I believe she resents the bulk of the family expenses falling on her while he gets what she calls his "boy toys." Their earnings are very disparate. My daughter, a doctor, makes three times his salary as a police officer. They have been in counseling, but it seems to have had minimal impact.
How can I support my daughter in dealing with this? I worry about her happiness. I have a good relationship with my son-in-law, but we don't discuss difficult issues. So, while I want to support their family, it will have to be through my daughter. Any suggestions for me? -- HELPFUL MOM IN MARYLAND
DEAR MOM: Resist the urge to involve yourself in this. Your daughter is educated, successful and intelligent enough to do something about it when she's had enough. Because counseling didn't help her and her husband communicate more effectively on the subject of his spending, she may eventually have to make some decisions about her and her children's futures. Let her know you love and support her, but do not stir the pot. Say little, if anything, on this subject and only if you are asked.
DEAR ABBY: Every time we are in a restaurant, my cousin wants a bite of everything on everyone's plate. I don't know how to say no, but being a health care worker, I know it's not safe to do all that sharing. How can I say no? She's leaning over my plate with her mouth open! Thank you for any ideas. -- BEACH BABE IN FLORIDA
DEAR BABE: You have a right to refuse. But if you can't muster the word "no," place a forkful of whatever your cousin is ogling on your butter plate and hand it to her. That way her dirty fork won't contaminate your food, and you won't have to spoon-feed her.