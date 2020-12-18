Mom working swing shift is pressured to stay on the job

DEAR ABBY: My hubby and I come from very different backgrounds. He grew up in a community where all the moms had to work. I grew up in one where most of the moms did not. Our marriage was perfect until we had a baby.

After our first child was born, he made clear that it was unacceptable for me to leave my career or reduce my working hours. I never realized I would have the desire to be a stay-at-home mom or work part time until I became a mom.

For the last several years, I have chosen to work swing shifts so I can be available for my children during the mornings. But this has taken such a toll on my health that I have had to get antidepressant prescriptions to cope with juggling all of this.

Recently, I told my husband I would like to work an earlier shift so my health can improve. He says it's unacceptable because of the reduced pay I'd receive plus the cost of child care.

He's a wonderful father to the children, and aside from this sole issue, we have no other problems. He makes me feel like a work mule. I don't want a divorce. I'm considering telling him my job is requiring me to switch shift times, which isn't true. Is it ever appropriate and acceptable to be dishonest to your spouse? -- WORK MULE MAMA