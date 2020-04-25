MNA column: Thanks to Dinosaur Dave, 'everyone can be a scientist'

“Dinosaur Dave” may sound like a cartoon character, but it’s actually the nickname of a very serious scientist at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Dave Gillette.
When the reality of the COVID-19 quarantine set in, Gillette, the Colbert curator of vertebrate paleontology at the MNA, began creating daily junior paleontology activities to keep kids entertained and educated while stuck at home.
“We can often coax their innate curiosity out into the open when we’re talking about paleontology, especially when it comes to dinosaurs,” wrote Gillette, who is working from home during the quarantine. “Even kids who are bashful at first can be persuaded to ask questions, to try out ideas, and with our guidance, to think responsibly.”
Gillette has been teaching kids (and kids at heart) about fossils for more than 40 years. A familiar figure in the community due to his work at MNA and with the Flagstaff Festival of Science, Gillette recognized the value of paleontology as an entry to science for kids many years ago. While working for the Utah Geological Survey, he had staff who helped manage trunks full of fossils and educational materials that teachers could borrow for classroom instruction.
During the same time, Gillette got a phone call from a family in California that had seen him on television documentaries. Dad and son were excited to make contact.
“Paul was 7 years old,” Gillette said, “and suffering from a serious illness. They were so bashful they could barely talk to me on the phone.” Paul asked, “Who would win? T. rex or Triceratops?”
Gillette later contacted Make-A-Wish Foundation, which arranged a vacation for Paul and his family to New Mexico and Utah. The vacation included visits to museums and to Gillette’s excavations of Coelophysis at Ghost Ranch and of Seismosaurus northwest of Albuquerque. Paul later became Gillette’s sidekick in summers at Ghost Ranch. They even participated together in a television documentary about dinosaurs that was hosted by Walter Cronkite.
“Paul would challenge me to much harder questions, always pushing me to think clearly. The idea for Junior Paleontologists began in those years, recognizing the value of paleontology in formal and informal education as an entry to science in general,” Gillette said. “Paleontology is one subject that almost everyone finds interesting, so it’s easy to get a willing audience. More importantly, though, it’s an entry into the world of science in general.
For the last two decades, Gillette has spent his time at MNA doing what he loves, contributing to the science of paleontology.
"I am always explaining scientific method, the use of logic, the quest to separate coincidence from cause-and-effect, the need to use facts even in a field as popular as paleontology that naturally stimulates imagination," he added. "Kids get it right away. Paleontology challenges their thirst for science. If we stimulate them at the right time, they will grow up to appreciate science, and some will even become scientists in their adult careers.”
While at the MNA, he’s made a number of discoveries, including plesiosaur skeletons, the skeleton of a therizinosaur, and several glyptodonts. The plesiosaurs and therizinosaur both became museum exhibitions and the therizinosaur skeleton still stands in the museum lobby. Once the museum reopens, the Junior Paleontologists will be invited to visit the paleontology gallery with Dinosaur Dave as their guide.
To participate in the program, parents can either find the posts on the MNA Facebook page or download the weekly journal pages from the museum website at musnaz.org. Dinosaur Dave’s Facebook posts each include a short lesson, followed by a question or activity for the day. When parents post pictures and questions from their kids, Gillette answers.
“Thank you for your most excellent drawing of my favorite small dinosaur! You are awesome,” he wrote recently to one of the participating Junior Paleontologists. “And -- I like your color choice. I think Coelophysis was probably different shades of green and brown. Nice work!”
The Junior Paleontologists program is one of several ways the museum is reaching out to the community in these tough times when most people are stuck at home. There is also an online storytime, educational programs streamed live on Facebook, science talks presented as webinars, and videos about native plants and gardening advice.
“I want kids to know that scientists like me and the others at MNA are ordinary people,” said Gillette. “Everyone can be a scientist.”
