MNA column: Thanks to Dinosaur Dave, 'everyone can be a scientist'

“Paul was 7 years old,” Gillette said, “and suffering from a serious illness. They were so bashful they could barely talk to me on the phone.” Paul asked, “Who would win? T. rex or Triceratops?”

Gillette later contacted Make-A-Wish Foundation, which arranged a vacation for Paul and his family to New Mexico and Utah. The vacation included visits to museums and to Gillette’s excavations of Coelophysis at Ghost Ranch and of Seismosaurus northwest of Albuquerque. Paul later became Gillette’s sidekick in summers at Ghost Ranch. They even participated together in a television documentary about dinosaurs that was hosted by Walter Cronkite.

“Paul would challenge me to much harder questions, always pushing me to think clearly. The idea for Junior Paleontologists began in those years, recognizing the value of paleontology in formal and informal education as an entry to science in general,” Gillette said. “Paleontology is one subject that almost everyone finds interesting, so it’s easy to get a willing audience. More importantly, though, it’s an entry into the world of science in general.

For the last two decades, Gillette has spent his time at MNA doing what he loves, contributing to the science of paleontology.