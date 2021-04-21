Man wants to quit trying after wife's multiple miscarriages

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have had a total of six miscarriages -- one before our miracle son and five since we began trying for a second child more than two years ago.
I always wanted a boatload of children, but my husband and I agreed on two before we got married. Now he wants to call it quits. He doesn't want to keep trying because he sees the emotional toll each loss has on me. I want to get a second opinion from a fertility specialist who helped a friend with similar issues.
The only way I know how to describe the way I feel is that it feels as though "someone" is missing from our family. I ache and long for and miss that person, even though I've never met them. I know deep in my soul, that they are supposed to be here. Missing them doesn't mean I love my husband and son any less. But as much as I love those two, I also miss that person. What should my husband and I do? -- CHALLENGED IN TEXAS
DEAR CHALLENGED: Please accept my heartfelt sympathy. Clearly you have been through a wrenching time, and your loving husband is reluctant to see you continue to suffer as you have been. You and your husband should talk to the fertility specialist who helped your friend. However, if more treatment is unsuccessful, it will be time for you to seek a referral to a licensed psychotherapist who can help you cope with your disappointment and loss.
Because you can't escape the feeling that someone is missing, perhaps you might consider using a surrogate, fostering or adopting a child who needs a loving home and family.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 20 years. I have used my maiden name since we were married. His daughter still insists on addressing mail to me using my husband's last name, even though I have never used it and have signed documents for her using my correct name.
I have asked him to remind his daughter what my name is. He is very sensitive to anything construed as criticism of his daughter, so I need to know of a diplomatic way to ask again. -- NOT MY NAME IN THE WEST
DEAR NOT MY NAME: Do not ask your husband to do what you need to do. Are you at all close to his daughter? The time has come to do something you should have done well over a decade ago. Talk with her and ask why she persists in doing something she knows annoys you. Is she intellectually challenged? Forgetful? From where I sit, it seems like a passive-aggressive attempt to get your goat.