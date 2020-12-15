Man says machismo made him give in to divorce demand

DEAR ABBY: I was married to my wife for 29 years, and I have now been divorced for two. I have tried to move on, but I can't because I still love her. She initiated the divorce because she thought I cheated on her. I didn't fight her because I was too macho.

I don't know if I miss her or feel sorry for myself because I haven't been with a woman in more than two years. I'm attracted to women who are at least 15 years younger than me or who are married.

I have been on two dating sites for almost a year and even moved back to the state where my ex-wife lives hoping that one day she will ask me out. I've been throwing hints her way and have even written her letters, but she still thinks I cheated. I ache for her. What should I do? -- FIGHTING CHANCE IN THE EAST

DEAR FIGHTING CHANCE: Your marriage is history, and your "exaggerated masculinity" caused it. I am struck by the fact that nowhere in your letter did you deny that what your ex-wife thought was true. I don't understand what being "macho" has to do with not denying you cheated. What you should do now is learn from it, grow from it and move on.