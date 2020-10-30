Man is unsure of the future with his bi-curious fiancee

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I are in our early 50s. We dated for two years and have been engaged for three months. She's a wonderful lady, and I can't imagine life without her.

I knew she was bi-curious a year ago when she told me one of her married female co-workers was flirting with her and she kind of enjoyed it. Since then, their relationship has grown, and they get together every couple of weeks for intimacy in our home. They have even asked me to join them, which I haven't done yet.

My fiancee insists she isn't a lesbian or bisexual and what she and her friend are doing is innocent fun, but I'm not so sure. So far, I haven't made an issue of it and go to bed at my usual time when her friend visits so they can have their fun. But have I opened Pandora's box by being so agreeable?

She promises no romantic feelings are involved, that her friend is no threat to our relationship and the two of them are just blowing off steam. Our love life is great, and she says nothing can replace us in the bedroom. Should I continue to look the other way? Or is this a fork in the road that could lead to a life of "anything goes"? -- CONFOUNDED IN KENTUCKY