Invitations to marketing parties overwhelm uninterested friend

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my mid-40s, and a LOT of my female friends are involved in multilevel marketing companies. Whether it be for eyelashes, supplements, jewelry, antiaging products, candles, leggings, etc., I receive nonstop "invitations" to buy their products.

I'm old enough to know from experience that most of the products are rubbish, and many times way overpriced. How do I politely (yet firmly) decline the invitations that come my way without hurting their feelings? -- MULTILEVEL MARKETING HATER

DEAR MULTILEVEL MARKETING: It's time you recognize the difference between a friendship and a marketing ploy. If you are invited to something, feel free to ask whether there will be any selling and, if there will be, decline. To do so is not being rude or hurtful.

DEAR ABBY: My mom and stepdad occasionally watch my children to help us out or to spend time with them. I just found out that Mom will not put my 8-month-old into a crib or Pack 'n Play to sleep. She puts her into bed along with my 4-year-old son. I have asked my mother repeatedly not to do that, not only for safety, but so everyone can sleep. She refuses. She says I should trust them, and they should be allowed to do whatever they want when the kids are with them. Please tell me what to do. -- FRUSTRATED DAUGHTER