High Country Running: I’m glad the Boston Marathon is off

But this year is different. This year, the risk is too high. I can’t expect everyone between Flagstaff and Boston — flight attendants, public transit workers, first responders, Boston Marathon volunteers, and each and every other person I would encounter — to risk exposure to the coronavirus so I can run a race. The health of our friends, families and communities is more important than any race.

We runners can continue to enjoy our sport if we take sensible precautions in our everyday lives. After all, how better to isolate oneself than to enjoy some solo miles on the trails around Flagstaff? I may even run a solo marathon and upload it to Strava because I don’t want my training to go to waste. If we keep ourselves and those around us safe from the coronavirus, then we can look forward to running our favorite races another day. Until then, let’s stay safe and support one another.

Geoff Roest is a transplanted Texan who started running in 2012. Since then, he’s finished six road marathons and several ultramarathons, including the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line 100-miler. When not running, he works as a postdoctoral researcher at NAU, studying climate science. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0