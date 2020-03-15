High Country Running: I’m glad the Boston Marathon is off

I was scheduled to run the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2020. Qualifying for this event is easily one of the most meaningful accomplishments I have ever achieved. And I’m glad this year’s race has been postponed.
COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, has emerged as one of the most significant global health crises in recent memory. As the number of cases has grown exponentially around the world, running events are among the many large gatherings that have been scaled back, postponed or canceled. On Friday, the Boston Marathon was officially postponed until the fall, pending future developments in the pandemic.
The thought of missing out on the Boston Marathon is overwhelming, not only because of the incredible resilience of the greater Boston community and their world-class event, which is arguably the most prestigious running race in the world, but also because of how emotionally invested I am in this race. Like so many other runners, my journey to Boston has been years in the making. I tried and failed several times. Running a Boston-qualifying time at the Mesa-Phoenix Marathon in 2019 still feels surreal when I recall it.
In any other year, I would have had the honor of sharing my experience in Boston with my family, including my grandparents (who are in their 90s) and my parents (who are over the age of 60). I would have benefited from the generosity of first responders and volunteers who would be sacrificing their time and effort to support me along 26.2 of the most meaningful miles in the world.
But this year is different. This year, the risk is too high. I can’t expect everyone between Flagstaff and Boston — flight attendants, public transit workers, first responders, Boston Marathon volunteers, and each and every other person I would encounter — to risk exposure to the coronavirus so I can run a race. The health of our friends, families and communities is more important than any race.
We runners can continue to enjoy our sport if we take sensible precautions in our everyday lives. After all, how better to isolate oneself than to enjoy some solo miles on the trails around Flagstaff? I may even run a solo marathon and upload it to Strava because I don’t want my training to go to waste. If we keep ourselves and those around us safe from the coronavirus, then we can look forward to running our favorite races another day. Until then, let’s stay safe and support one another.
Geoff Roest is a transplanted Texan who started running in 2012. Since then, he’s finished six road marathons and several ultramarathons, including the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line 100-miler. When not running, he works as a postdoctoral researcher at NAU, studying climate science.
