Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor

DEAR ABBY: On Sept. 14, 2017, you printed my letter about my ex-husband "borrowing" money from my 13-year-old son's piggy bank. Soon after, you reached out to tell me a gentleman (the founder of an organization that helps people who have been wronged) wanted to send my son twice the amount of money that had been taken from him. My son was humbled, to say the least. Not only did that gesture restore my son's faith in people, but he gained from it a friend who made a lasting impression.

Bill, the man who helped my son, told my son his own father took money from him when he was younger, which forced him to drop out of college. However, Bill didn't let that stop him from becoming a success in life. Decades later, he retired a wealthy man. In retirement, he started a philanthropic foundation and turned his own "adversity into opportunity" by reaching out to others less fortunate to make a difference.

We were devastated to learn recently of Bill's unexpected passing from a stroke. Our hearts are broken, but my son's is forever changed and filled with gratitude for having known Bill, even if only for a short time.