Granddaughter wants wedding with no family in attendance

DEAR ABBY: Our first granddaughter is getting married in six months and has told her parents that no one from either family is invited to the wedding. They want to get married by themselves because they are both shy and don't want to be the center of attention.
At first I was OK with it, but the more I thought about it, the more hurt I felt. The confusing part about this is she wants a pre-wedding party for both families to attend. So I asked her to keep an open mind and think about having the party right after the marriage ceremony. Now she won't talk to me! Was I wrong to suggest an idea? My husband is now saying he doesn't want to attend any party they will have.
I can't stop thinking about our daughter and how she feels about not being able to see her daughter get married. I'm afraid I may have made things worse, and I'm very depressed. I just want to fix it so everyone is happy. Help! -- DEPRESSED IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR DEPRESSED: So you have appointed yourself the official family fixer? Your "shy" granddaughter and her fiance appear to be confirmed introverts. If they prefer to take their vows privately, it's their privilege, and you shouldn't personalize it. That was your mistake.
While I don't think you have committed a cardinal sin and do think your granddaughter overreacted, you shouldn't feel the need to mend any fences. As to how your daughter will feel about not seeing her daughter get married, that is not your problem. Take a step back.
P.S. I find it odd the bride and groom would want ANY party, feeling the way they do about the ceremony.
DEAR ABBY: My sister-in-law moved into the house next door three years ago. While I enjoy her company and like her as a person, I'm having difficulty expressing my frustration with one particular issue.
She regularly leaves her garbage can lids on top of my hedge as well as various other things she's discarding (eventually). Today I noticed a large portion of the shrub showing what appears to be a chemical burn. I don't want to offend her, but at the same time, I'm struggling to find the words to properly address my desire for her to mind the property line. Help! -- RELATED TO MY NEIGHBOR
DEAR RELATED: This is something you should have addressed when the problem started. Approach her calmly and say something like this: "It bothers me that you leave your trash can lids and other items on my hedge. When you do, it makes me feel disrespected. Something you left on the hedge has damaged it. My hedge was expensive to install, and this is upsetting me. Please don't do it again."
