Girlfriend maintains a 'fan club' on Facebook

DEAR ABBY: I've been dating the same woman for two years. She is a beautiful lady who has quite a few male "fans" on Facebook, mostly from before we met. What bothers me, and I don't understand why, is her habit of posting selfies and then loving the comments from other men about her looks. We have discussed this many times, but she can't seem to stop.

Other than this, we seem to have a healthy relationship with the occasional, normal hiccups. I would like to take it to the next level, but I can't help wondering if the Facebook habit is a sign that she needs more than what our relationship is giving her. -- HESITANT IN OHIO

DEAR HESITANT: Her Facebook habit may be a sign that your lady friend is insecure -- or conceited -- about her looks. Frankly, it's sad that she needs more validation than she can get from one person, but that's the woman you're involved with. If she were seeing these men in the real world, I would say you have a serious problem. But she's not, so it shouldn't present a threat unless you make it one.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson, who I haven't seen in 10 years, is getting married to a girl I don't know. My husband, "Hank," and I are invited to the wedding. We live 1,000 miles away, so we have to book a flight, reserve a hotel and pay for all our meals.