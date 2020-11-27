Gift of Christmas cookies is more a curse than a blessing

DEAR ABBY: Every year for the last 15 years or so, my husband's sister has sent us a huge box of homemade cookies for Christmas. My husband is from a large family, and she does this for each family. I know it involves a great deal of time and effort on her part, and she sends them via priority mail, an additional expense.

The problem is that we don't eat cookies. Weight is a concern for both of us, and I avoid sugar or sugar products. Before we retired, we took the cookies to work to get rid of them or they were thrown out.

Many years ago, I asked my mother-in-law what to do so as to not cause hard feelings. She advised, "Don't say anything; she needs something to keep her busy." I then asked a brother-in-law how he handled the unwanted cookies. He said, "Throw them away or give them away, but DON'T TELL HER."

My SIL suffers from mild depression, and everyone tiptoes lightly around the issue to avoid upsetting her. I feel bad that she has spent time and money on these unwanted cookies all these years.