Gift of Christmas cookies is more a curse than a blessing

DEAR ABBY: Every year for the last 15 years or so, my husband's sister has sent us a huge box of homemade cookies for Christmas. My husband is from a large family, and she does this for each family. I know it involves a great deal of time and effort on her part, and she sends them via priority mail, an additional expense.
The problem is that we don't eat cookies. Weight is a concern for both of us, and I avoid sugar or sugar products. Before we retired, we took the cookies to work to get rid of them or they were thrown out.
Many years ago, I asked my mother-in-law what to do so as to not cause hard feelings. She advised, "Don't say anything; she needs something to keep her busy." I then asked a brother-in-law how he handled the unwanted cookies. He said, "Throw them away or give them away, but DON'T TELL HER."
My SIL suffers from mild depression, and everyone tiptoes lightly around the issue to avoid upsetting her. I feel bad that she has spent time and money on these unwanted cookies all these years.
No one on that side of the family has ever said anything, and perhaps, many of them enjoy the cookies. Evidently even a carefully worded "thank you, but we can't consume them" note would cause family problems. I tried not sending an acknowledgment; the cookies kept coming. What's your suggestion? -- SWEET PROBLEM IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR SWEET PROBLEM: I suggest you keep things the way they are. Your sister-in-law needs something to occupy her mind and give her a sense of purpose during a time of year when people can become depressed. Get creative. Those cookies might be appreciated by a church group, a residence for seniors or even holiday gifts for your neighbors if you repackage them.
DEAR ABBY: I have been asked by a close friend to officiate at his wedding. I'm honored to have been asked, and it would be easy for me to get the credentials, but I am not comfortable doing it for personal reasons. I know it's his special day, and he really wants me to do it. How can I politely decline without hurting our friendship? I don't know how to word my refusal. -- NOT FOR ME
DEAR NOT: Be honest to the degree that you can be without causing hurt feelings. Explain that you are honored to have been asked to officiate (which is true), but would not be comfortable in that role (also true). Then deflect by offering to support your friend in some other way on his special day.
