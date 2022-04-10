Free the seeds: Seed libraries of Flagstaff make gardening, growing accessible to all

What are seed libraries, you ask? Well, they are fun, free and all about encouraging gardeners in the community.

Just like a regular library, where patrons check out books or other media materials, seed libraries allow you to “check out” packets of seeds. But rather than requiring you to return them, seed libraries only suggest you return the seeds at the end of the season. If you don’t feel confident that you can grow seeds for return—don’t fret! You are still encouraged to use the seed library for free to help in your growing endeavors.

While it would be ideal for many patrons to return well-grown seeds at the end of the season, it’s understood that many in the community are beginning gardeners or don’t have the space to produce a healthy seed crop.

Both of Flagstaff’s seed libraries are on the east side. The first and oldest is the well-established Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, which is housed at the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office at 2304 N 3rd St. and run largely by Jackee Alston and Hattie Braun. This seed library was part of the inspiration for Flagstaff’s second seed library.

Housed at the East Flagstaff Community Library, the second and younger seed library is an easy-to-use file cabinet topped with resources for the curious gardener.

“Even if you're newer to gardening, or don't consider yourself a green thumb, we would love to have you come and explore our seed library collection and try your hand at planting some of the seeds,” said Library Clerk Michele Brumbaugh.

Patrons can check out two packets of seeds per visit, and there are more than 50 different varieties to choose from.

“If you have any seeds to return to the library at the end of the growing season, that would be most appreciated to help keep the seed library growing (but isn't a requirement for checking out seeds,” Brumbaugh added.

When asked what she hopes people get from the seed library, Barbara Tait Library Supervisor, said, “new experience, deeper knowledge of local plants and seeds and a sustainability mindset.”

Why seed libraries?

Between 1903 and 1983, the number of heirloom vegetable varieties available to gardeners decreased by over 90%. This is largely because during this time people transitioned from growing their own food in gardens or buying from their local small farmer, to getting food from grocery stores and the monoculture-encouraging, geographically sprawling, mechanized industrial food system grocery stores are a part of.

As we lose varieties, we have fewer options when we look for plants that will grow well in changing or difficult climates, and we have fewer flavors to choose from. We lose the stories and history embodied by each seed, and we lose the relationship between the farmer and that seed that has been passed down, sometimes for hundreds of years.

The good news is we can do things differently, and it all starts with planting a seed. First, we can work to save the varieties we still have—that means learning to grow and saving seeds to share with others.

Second, though we can’t recover what we’ve lost, we can develop new varieties for the future. For countless generations, families, communities and individual gardeners selected interesting fruits and vegetables that did well for them and their climate, saved seeds and developed new varieties that were particularly delicious, resilient, beautiful or all of the above.

For countless generations, no one bought green beans from the grocery store. We can do this again! You can be the future grandparent that gives a new, high desert-adapted, climate change resilient and beautiful beans to the next generation in your life. You can share with your neighbors and teach your friends.

Gardening is beautiful and fun, and there are free resources (seed libraries, community gardens, compost services) to support you if you want to try your hand at growing something this year.

Visit Flagstafffoodlink.com for more info on community resources.

Montana Horchler (she/her) is an avid gardener and ecological restorationist who has made the Colorado Plateau her home for six years.

