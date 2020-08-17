Down-on-his-luck roommate turns out to be a hoarder

DEAR ABBY: I am a 21-year-old woman who hasn't been very lucky when it comes to relationships. My first real relationship wasn't until I was 20, and it didn't last too long. I have "talked" to quite a few guys, but they never went past the "getting to know you" stage.

I was able to figure out things I wanted and didn't want in a relationship. My best friend for the last eight years has always been there to help me get through some pretty hard times. He has all the qualities I'm looking for in someone. He's smart, funny, honest, caring and is literally a male version of me.

When we were younger, he told me he had feelings for me, but I only saw him as a friend. Everyone would tell us we should be together, but I ignored it. After years of knowing I didn't feel the same way, he gave up trying to progress our friendship into something more. I always told him I didn't want to get romantically involved because I value his friendship too much and I didn't want to lose him.

He recently started a relationship with someone, and it made me realize I might have romantic feelings for him that I haven't had before. I don't know what to do. Please help. -- TOO LATE IN TEXAS

DEAR TOO LATE: The longer you remain silent, the greater the chances that your friend's new relationship could develop into something serious. Tell him all the qualities you think are special about him (minus the one about being your "clone"). Then follow it up with the fact that it wasn't until he started this new romantic relationship that you realized you have those kinds of feelings for him. Better late than never.

