Dear Abby: Woman's sudden negativity worries her growing family

DEAR ABBY: I'm eight months pregnant with my first child. My usually happy and positive mother is becoming increasingly quick to become negative or angry. The change in her personality has my husband and me concerned about our little one growing up around her.

We don't want our child to assume these characteristics by imitating her grandmother. I can't imagine Mom not being around her first grandchild, and I know I'll need her help, but I can't bear the thought of our child mirroring these behaviors. How do we proceed? -- FIRST-TIME MOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR MOM: You may be worried needlessly, but try to figure out what is going on with your Mom that would account for her recent personality change. Talk to her about it and raise your concerns. I say this because she may need to be examined by her doctor to determine if something is medically or neurologically wrong with her. If nothing is wrong, you and your husband may need to decide if you would be more comfortable limiting your mother's time with the baby and hiring someone to help you care for your child.

DEAR ABBY: In about three years, my wife and I will be able to comfortably retire. The problem is she's 57 and has smoked since she was in her teens. In addition to tobacco, she also smokes reefer and consumes alcohol three or four nights a week, and her family medical history is not great. I indulge a little with her -- on weekends only -- and I'm not a smoker.

Needless to say, I'm becoming increasingly worried that our golden years will be difficult or cut short. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn't want to hear it. She's a great person and the love of my life, and I don't want to lose her before we can enjoy retirement and grandkids. What can I do? -- WORRIED SICK IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR WORRIED SICK: Try this approach: Tell your wife she's the love of your life and you would like to spend your golden years celebrating them with her while you both take full advantage of everything you have worked so hard to accumulate. Explain you're worried that her vices will shorten her life, which is why you "need" her to quit smoking cigarettes and cut down on the drinking.

If she refuses, add that if her life ends prematurely, your life will NOT be over, and what a shame it would be if everything you had worked and planned for couldn't be enjoyed together. If that doesn't motivate her, nothing will.

