Dear Abby: Woman tired of couple's constant, intrusive drama

DEAR ABBY: My husband has a "best friend" from childhood I'll call "Artie," but they have little in common anymore. Finding things to do with him and his wife is a struggle. We like to travel, so we always invite them along, but Artie says "no" to everything. His wife, "Ann," and I are pretty close.

The problem? We all spend a lot of time together (at our home) and they fight constantly! It doesn't matter where they are. Ann shows up at our house in the middle of the night needing a place to sleep. Their fighting has ruined more gatherings than I have fingers and toes to count. I feel like our life is consumed by their toxic relationship. My husband tells me I should just "ignore it." But he's not the one who has to tend to his friend's wife EVERY day. I don't know what to do. Help! -- EXHAUSTED IN ALABAMA

DEAR EXHAUSTED: What you do is draw the line. Tell your husband the unrelenting warfare in his friend's marriage is more than you care to handle. Tell Ann the same thing, and that if she can't sleep under her own roof, she'll have to find other accommodations than your house in the middle of the night. Urge her to get counseling and to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) or a local domestic violence shelter if Artie is violent. As to socializing with them as a couple -- on trips, yet (!) -- explain to your husband that you have lost your appetite for it, and if he wants to see his childhood friend, he should do it without you.

DEAR ABBY: I'm an inmate at the women's prison. My fiance and I have been together for four years and have four little ones under the age of 4. They are with him.

I am getting mad at him for not writing often or sending photos. I realize he's busy taking care of the babies, but am I being selfish to think he should make time for me? -- INMATE MOM IN NEVADA

DEAR MOM: I am glad you asked. I am also glad you recognize the fact that your fiance has his hands full, working to support his family while taking care of the little ones. Because you have more time on your hands than he does, spend some of it writing to HIM and the CHILDREN. Tell them how much you love and miss them. Describe your daily activities and your hopes for them. If you do, it may make your bond with them stronger and bring them closer to you until you are released.

