Dear Abby: Woman spurred to action by grandkids' plight

DEAR ABBY: My wife recently asked me if she could take off her wedding ring in favor of wearing her mother's, which is much larger than the one I gave her. I regard it as a lack of respect for our marriage, which has been under a lot of stress for a long time. (No affairs.) I also view it as symbolic of how much she has financially sacrificed being married to me. What do you think? -- WONDERING IN THE EAST

DEAR WONDERING: I "think" you should tell your wife it would hurt you deeply if she follows through, and why. I also think the time has come for the two of you to talk about what is "stressing" your marriage with a licensed marriage and family therapist.

