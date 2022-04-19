Dear Abby: Woman runs out of patience with her boyfriend's addiction

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for five years. We do not live together, nor do we share any children (we have three grown kids from previous marriages). He has been a smoker since he was very young, and when we got together, he said he would like to quit. Well, it still hasn't happened.

As the child of an addict (alcohol) I understand how difficult quitting can be. Luckily, my father quit cold turkey 20 years ago and never relapsed. Abby, I do not want a future with a smoker. The smell of stale tobacco is unappealing. It's not exactly a breath freshener, and the health consequences are dire.

Am I within my rights to put my foot down? I brought up quitting this week in response to him lamenting that he looks aged beyond his years (which is true). He became very defensive and made me seem like a monster for asking for a real timeline about quitting. He struggles with anxiety and thinks trying to quit will send him over the edge, and I would be the one pushing him. How do I navigate future conversations? -- CHOKING IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR CHOKING: Tell your boyfriend you care about him and about his health, but you can no longer tolerate watching him damage it because of his tobacco addiction. If he doesn't already know that the smell on his breath, body and clothing is offensive, point it out, and also that secondhand smoke is unhealthy for you. Then tell him he has a choice to make: It's the smoking or you. The decision is his. There are many effective smoking cessation programs available, and he should discuss them with his physician, who may be delighted to know he is interested.

P.S. In this day and age many women -- and men -- simply "swipe left" if they encounter a smoker.

DEAR ABBY: My oldest daughter is getting married and has asked my former father-in-law to walk her down the aisle. I have been there for her her whole life. My wife and I were divorced during her senior year of high school. Should I go, stay at home, sit on the groom's side of the aisle or something else? -- FATHER OF THE BRIDE

DEAR FATHER: Have you been invited to this wedding? If the answer is yes, talk to your daughter and ask her what she plans to do about the seating arrangements. Take your cue from what she tells you. You should not be seated on the groom's side of the aisle. As the father of the bride you should be with the bride's family, and ideally, you and your ex-wife should bury the hatchet if only for one day.

