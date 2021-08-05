Dear Abby: Woman directs anger at parents after diagnosis

DEAR ABBY: I'm the mother of an 8-year-old with autism. A few months ago, I was ALSO diagnosed with autism. While I viewed this news for the most part in a rather positive light, I also have some mixed feelings.

The good: This diagnosis finally explains everything about the way I've behaved my entire life. The not-so-good: I feel betrayed to an extent by my parents for allowing so many doctors to tell me I had disorders and illnesses I never had (per the person who diagnosed me with autism) and for letting me be pumped full of so many medications from childhood all the way through college. I feel my parents caused me emotional AND physical harm (especially physical because of all those meds).

While I'm glad to know the truth about why I'm the way I am, I can't help but be furious with them for allowing something that may have caused me irreparable damage. How can I deal with this now? -- ON THE SPECTRUM IN TEXAS