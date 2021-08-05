Dear Abby: Woman directs anger at parents after diagnosis

DEAR ABBY: I'm the mother of an 8-year-old with autism. A few months ago, I was ALSO diagnosed with autism. While I viewed this news for the most part in a rather positive light, I also have some mixed feelings.
The good: This diagnosis finally explains everything about the way I've behaved my entire life. The not-so-good: I feel betrayed to an extent by my parents for allowing so many doctors to tell me I had disorders and illnesses I never had (per the person who diagnosed me with autism) and for letting me be pumped full of so many medications from childhood all the way through college. I feel my parents caused me emotional AND physical harm (especially physical because of all those meds).
While I'm glad to know the truth about why I'm the way I am, I can't help but be furious with them for allowing something that may have caused me irreparable damage. How can I deal with this now? -- ON THE SPECTRUM IN TEXAS
DEAR ON THE SPECTRUM: Your parents believed the (many) "experts" they consulted. The doctors misdiagnosed you. That is regrettable, but now you know what you are dealing with, it's time to concentrate on your future instead of the past. If your current physician can't help you with this, ask to be referred to someone who can help you to dissipate your anger. It would be far more therapeutic for you than blaming your parents at this late date.
DEAR ABBY: I was wondering how I can enjoy my college experience. I'm mostly wondering about what I should do while I'm in college to get the best experience (other than focus on my classes, because that comes first). What should I try and what things should I do while I'm there? I don't think college will be like high school in terms of things to do because I will be living on my own with new people. I just wanted to ask your advice because I'm about to go off to college this fall. -- EXCITED IN GEORGIA
DEAR EXCITED: Every college is different. When you arrive and get settled, make it a priority to explore what options are available so you can meet new people and find groups that interest you. This will not only enrich your college experience but may help you to form lasting relationships.
