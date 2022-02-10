Dear Abby: Woman can no longer support sister's decisions in life

DEAR ABBY: For years my sister has been in a relationship with a man who treats her terribly. She works full time and comes home to find him out partying every day. I have stood by her and offered advice and a willing ear, but at this point, her problems are affecting my marriage as well as my sanity.

His drug problems are getting worse, and he couldn't care less how she feels. She follows him and sits outside the places he's hanging out, which forces him to come out and talk to her. I have tried my best to get her to move on. Their kids are grown, so she can't use them as an excuse anymore.

Last night, she told me she has decided to let him do what he wants but stay with him because his health is deteriorating from the drug use. After 13 years of being her emotional support because she never makes an effort to get out, I've reached the end of my rope.

I feel terrible guilt for feeling this way, but I recently had a baby, and with my new family, I no longer have the time or patience to deal with her drama. I know it may be wrong to bow out, but I need to tell her that her problems have become my problems and they're damaging me. I don't think she's ever gonna draw the line. -- WORN OUT SIS IN KENTUCKY

DEAR WORN OUT: Because your sister has tolerated this situation for 13 years, I, too, doubt she's ever "gonna draw the line." Had she done it years ago, it might have been the wake-up call her partner needed to sober up and straighten out.

I agree it is time to step back, quit trying to solve your sister's unsolvable problems and concentrate on ones you CAN solve. And when you do, do not apologize or feel guilty for doing so. It won't make you a bad sister but an emotionally healthier one.

DEAR ABBY: I have to meet my fiance's adult children. They are not happy he's in a relationship since their mom's death two years ago. I'm very nervous about it, and so is he. What do we do? -- TAKING THE NEXT STEP

DEAR TAKING: You meet them, and do your best to relax and be friendly and open with them. Understand they are still grieving the loss of their beloved mother, and be prepared to do a lot of listening. Refrain from physical displays of affection with your fiance until they get to know you.

If it becomes necessary, their father should be prepared to make clear to them that you two are going to be married and, while they do not have to "love" you, he expects them to treat you with courtesy, respect and kindness.

