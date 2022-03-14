Dear Abby: Wife's addiction of medicine imperils a family in pain

DEAR ABBY: I am on hydrocodone for my back pain, and my wife keeps taking my medication because she says her back hurts. I have threatened to leave her, turn her in to the police and tell our children. She quits stealing the meds for a while and then starts up again. What can I do? Should I turn her in to the police or what? -- IN PAIN IN INDIANA

DEAR IN PAIN: Do not turn your wife in to the police. Take control of your medications and keep them somewhere she can't pilfer them until you no longer need them. Inform your doctor that your wife has been stealing your pain meds and appears to have developed an addiction. If she hasn't already, she should have a doctor diagnose and treat her back pain separately from yours.

DEAR ABBY: When I met my boyfriend several years ago, he had a long mohawk nearly reaching his shoulders. He likes having long hair, and frankly, it suits him. However, during the last couple of years he has taken the pandemic as license to let it grow as long as it can get. His hair now reaches more than halfway down his back.

The issue is that my grandmother recently passed away. She was a devout Catholic, and I'm worried my boyfriend's hair won't be appropriate for the funeral. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but the thought of him looking so unruly at the service really bothers me. I'm thinking about asking him to cut it to collar length, but I don't want to overstep since it's his hair. Should I say something or let it go? -- GROOMED IN THE EAST

DEAR GROOMED: Do not ask your boyfriend to cut a foot off his hair for the funeral. Suggest instead that he wear it slicked back into a ponytail or a man bun. I have seen young men similarly coiffed, and it looks fine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0