Dear Abby: Wife unsettled at MIL's frequent presence at home

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for nearly 10 years. I guess I never noticed this while we were dating, but as our marriage has progressed, it's becoming increasingly apparent he's a complete "mama's boy." He calls her constantly with updates (some I'd prefer she didn't know about) and invites her over frequently without consulting me.

I have tried to gently express that sometimes it's a bit much (especially because he tells her things before he tells me), but he becomes defensive and accuses me of not liking her. It doesn't help that his father died five years ago, leaving her a rather young widow. I feel his protectiveness over her has accelerated because he fears she will be alone too much.

My mother-in-law is a nice person, but I need my space. After work, I want to come home and spend time with my husband and children without another person always being there. It has reached the point that I'm starting to resent her, and that's not fair to her. Please help. -- CROWDED IN WISCONSIN