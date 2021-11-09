Dear Abby: Wife takes over whole home with remote work

DEAR ABBY: My wife works from home, and we are having a disagreement about the home workspace. She says I interrupt her too much and shouldn't talk to her so often. While I agree with that, I don't agree with her roaming around the house with her laptop while she's in meetings. If I turn on the TV, listen to music or talk on the phone, she gets upset.
I have been digging my heels in saying I'm entitled to enjoy my own home and she should either stay in her home office or go to a coffee shop. To me, what she's doing is like taking your laptop into the work break room and telling people to be quiet because she's in a meeting.
I know her job is stressful and she gets anxious, so now I'm torn. Am I unrealistic to expect her not to make our entire house her office? -- WALKING ON EGGSHELLS
DEAR WALKING: People create home offices for a reason. It's a dedicated, organized place to work. Your wife should not be "roaming the house" with her laptop and insisting you maintain complete silence. Ideally, some physical boundaries should be set that equitably divide the house between her "office" and the "rest of the house."
Another suggestion might be for you to find some activity away from your home a couple of mornings or afternoons a week -- a part-time job, a sport or volunteering -- while she's busy in meetings. This might provide you with more social contact. The two of you should have a (calm) discussion and see what works for you.
DEAR ABBY: I am at a crossroads. My wife and I have grown apart. I thought we could go to counseling to resolve it, but she wants no part of it. My issue is this: My daughter came to me asking why Mommy is kissing "Mr. Jones" and telling him she loves him. I can handle the heartbreak, but for my daughter to see this kills me inside. How do I confront this? -- HEARTBROKEN FOR MY CHILD
DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Talk to your wife about what your daughter told you. When couples separate, they usually try to spare their young children the details of their romantic lives until enough time has passed for the kids to adjust to the breakup. That your wife couldn't wait to do this is regrettable. Because she refuses counseling, if you haven't talked to an attorney, the time to do it is now.