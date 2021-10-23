Dear Abby: Wife in new marriage seeks balance with mom

DEAR ABBY: My mom and I have always been close, but since I got married, I have been having a hard time setting boundaries. My parents divorced when I was 12, and Mom went through a string of boyfriends -- including an abusive one. She hasn't dated anyone seriously in the last five years. My father is a pilot. While I was growing up, it was mostly Mom who raised me. It was the two of us against the world, until I met my husband, "Eric." We started dating four years ago and were married last summer.

Eric knows Mom and I have always considered ourselves to be each other's best friend. He also knows we have taken many trips together. It's a tradition Mom was hoping we'd continue after my wedding. She has recently begun discussing a vacation, and Eric wants to tag along. She, however, wants it to be a "just us girls" trip. I'm not sure how to handle this. Mom and Eric are the most important people in my life. Must I really choose between one or the other? Who comes first? And how do I break the news to whoever comes second? -- TORN IN ILLINOIS