Dear Abby: Widow's friend unsettled when mystery man appears

DEAR ABBY: A friend of mine lost her husband a couple of years ago. I didn't think she was looking for love or companionship, but all of a sudden she has met a younger man, and I'm concerned. I have observed several red flags, but I'm not sure if I should say something.

She owns a home in a big city and another smaller, very nice one with a view of the lake in a resort town three hours away. This man has posted on his main Facebook page a picture of "his" new cabin. (I don't have any details regarding who else was there.) I looked at his Facebook pictures and saw one of his daughter, who looks to be around 13, along with several pictures of a woman I assume to be his beautiful significant other posing with him and his daughter.

On my friend's birthday, he showed up at her door with a huge bouquet, balloons and all. She called a mutual friend about the flowers and was all giddy. This scenario makes me suspect he's a predator who may start asking her for money. What, if anything, should I do? -- FRIEND SEEING SIGNS

DEAR FRIEND: If it were me, I'd ask my friend how SHE enjoyed the family party at her lake house -- and whether she has seen what this new man in her life has posted about it on his FB. Then, I would tell her how seeing his claim that the place is "his" made you do a double-take. After that, I would simply listen.

DEAR ABBY: How do I deal with a difficult co-worker? I'm kind, polite and courteous to this person, and they are short, rude and condescending in response. They are the type of person who wouldn't care if I approached them and told them my feelings are hurt, and probably would make fun of me behind my back. How do I deal with this person? It makes me want to leave my job. -- PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PEEVED: Does this co-worker treat everyone the way they treat you? If the answer is yes, then as a group document these incidents and inform your supervisor or employer the person is creating a hostile work environment. If you are the only employee getting the brunt of your co-worker's hostility, you will have to speak to your employer yourself. And if nothing can be done to remedy the situation, you may have to seek employment elsewhere.

DEAR READERS: At sundown, the first night of Passover begins. This major Jewish holiday celebrates the most momentous event in Jewish history -- the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. Happy Passover to my readers who observe this important holiday. -- LOVE, ABBY

