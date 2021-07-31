 Skip to main content
Dear Abby: Wedding invitation rescinded for one of two aunts
Dear Abby: Wedding invitation rescinded for one of two aunts

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Due to COVID restrictions, she had to cut back her guest list after sending "save the dates." She wrote nice letters to those who were now uninvited, explaining the situation and how devastated she was. Well, one of my two sisters received a letter, and my family is falling apart over it.

My daughter and her fiance chose to keep the people they were closest to and who are a part of their close church family. My sister did not meet that criteria. However, my daughter is extremely close to sister No. 2, who was invited.

I am helping to pay for the wedding, but because the situation has become so stressful for my daughter, I have chosen not to push the issue. I'm losing sleep and what's left of my relationship with my excluded sister over this. My mom is also devastated. The sister who was invited says I need to fix this. The shunned sister says she wouldn't come even if she was given a pity invite. I'm sick about this. How do I move forward? -- NAUSEOUS IN NEW YORK

DEAR NAUSEOUS: Regrettable as it is, what's done is done. Your shunned sister says she wouldn't attend your daughter's wedding if she were invited at this late date. Your daughter and her fiance issued those invitations without your input, and now they will suffer the consequences.

Move forward by apologizing to your sister for your daughter's unfortunate "mistake" and assuring her that your relationship with her is unchanged. If your sister is the only person in your family who wasn't on the guest list, she has a right to her hurt feelings and, frankly, I sympathize with her. But this should not create a permanent rift in your entire family.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful man for 46 years. The only disagreement we have had during all this time is my hairstyle. Growing up, I had curly (kinky) hair, for which I was bullied and teased. I feel secure and safe when I straighten it. He loves it curly.

I feel insecure and sad when I try to make him happy. Because I feel so much better with straight hair, I don't think I can honor his wishes. To some people, this may seem trivial, but it's a major issue in our home. I would appreciate your advice. -- "HAIR-DON'T" OUT WEST

DEAR "HAIR-DON'T": My advice is, to thine own self be true. If you feel depressed and insecure with curly hair, then you should not feel forced to wear it that way. It's your head and your feelings, and your husband will have to adjust and accept it.

