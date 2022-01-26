Dear Abby: Web browsing prompts feelings of inadequacy

DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. My girlfriend and I have been together for a couple of months now. We fell in love quickly and we're getting ready to move in together. I'm really excited about it, but an "incident" happened recently while we were spending time together.

We were watching TV, and I noticed she was on a website looking at women wearing bikinis. At first I thought, "Are you serious? Right in front of me?" So I looked over and asked her about it. She looked back at me and said, "What?" It made me feel incredibly insecure.

I know she loves me, but she doesn't understand how hurt I was seeing that. It made me feel like I'm not enough. What should I tell her? Should I break up with her? Or am I wrong to feel this way? -- TORN IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR TORN: Your relationship is new. Looking at pictures of people dressed in swimming attire is hardly indicative of a porn addiction or a hint that you are not "enough."

Before you two move in together, you both need to talk this through, and you ABSOLUTELY need to learn to deal with your feelings of insecurity because, if you don't, they could eventually drive away any of your love interests. Please, get to know each other for a longer period before taking your relationship to the next level by moving in.

DEAR ABBY: I am engaged to "George," a wonderful man who has adult children. He and his ex went through a bitter divorce several years ago. His children mainly blame him, but he still tries to maintain relationships with them.

The younger two seem to have accepted it over time. His oldest daughter, however, is very close to her mother and still bitter. She's getting married and has expressed to him that she doesn't want him to bring any guests. George and I have been living together for the last year, and it was never a secret that we were dating before then. I don't know how to feel about this. I have no relationship with his children, but I would like to be there. How should I address this? -- LEFT OUT IN THE EAST

DEAR LEFT OUT: In plain English. Ask George how he feels about being expected to go unaccompanied to his daughter's wedding in light of the fact he has been cohabiting with you for a year. (Is he expected to participate?) When you do, point out to your fiance that if his daughter is allowed to dictate this, it will be only the beginning, because there will be other milestones from which you are also excluded.

