Dear Abby: Ungrateful daughter resorts to intimidation

DEAR ABBY: My 40-year-old daughter has never worked. She never married but has a 5-year-old son and is expecting a girl in six months. My husband bought a house for her to live in, but she didn't like it. When he passed away, I bought her a different house and sold the first one.

I footed all the bills on both houses. I used my savings to pay cash for the second home. Since she didn't like that one either, we put it on the market, and it quickly sold. I put both our names on that house, thinking that way she wouldn't be able to take out a loan against it without my knowledge. My daughter wants me to split the proceeds, although she never paid a dime for it. She refuses to sign the closing documents unless I agree.

She has 60 days to move, but I don't want her to move in with me. If I don't agree, I'll never see my grandkids again. She's been in rehab for drugs and alcohol several times. She's clean now because she's pregnant. Should I let her move in? Shell have half the money from the house, so she could live on it for a couple of years and then would probably be on the street. -- MOM OF A WOMAN-CHILD