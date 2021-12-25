Dear Abby: Twin's upcoming nuptials don't include family role

DEAR ABBY: My 52-year-old twin brother -- whom I'm close to -- is getting married soon for the first time. His fiancee, who divorced after 18 years of marriage, is doing all the planning. She has not included me or my kids (my brother's only niece and nephew) so far, nor are we included on the wedding day except as guests at the ceremony and reception.

My brother was a groomsman in my wedding 17 years ago. I feel hurt being excluded and I want to say something, but I don't know what to say or whether I should talk to my brother or his fiancee. And I don't know, at this point, how the kids or I could be included. Any advice would be appreciated. -- ANGUISHED SIS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SIS: This show is being run by your brother's fiancee. She may not be aware he was a groomsman at your wedding, and frankly, I'm not sure what bearing it would have on their own. You and your children should attend your brother's wedding, welcome his bride into the family and have a good time, which should be easy since there will be no responsibility on any of your shoulders.

TO MY READERS: I wish you all a joyous, meaningful and safe Christmas. Merry Christmas, everyone! -- LOVE, ABBY

