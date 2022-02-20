Dear Abby: Tight-knit family concerned about daughter's new beau

DEAR ABBY: We have a close family, and we have helped our children with the down payments on their homes. My daughter has a master's degree, is a professional with a good job and owns her own home. She has been corresponding with and visiting a high school acquaintance who has been in prison for the past three years. She doesn't see anyone else, and refers to this person as her boyfriend. She is on the phone with him often because he constantly calls her asking her what she's doing.

My daughter is a nice person. She has many friends and always has a smile on her face. Before her involvement with this man, she was very outgoing. People often comment on how lucky we are to have such a loving, nice daughter. She is now visiting his family. Should we feel as scared for her as we do? -- FEARFUL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR FEARFUL: You wouldn't be typical parents if you weren't concerned. Have you talked to your daughter about this? Do you know what her "boyfriend" is in jail for? Has she been giving him money? What are his plans for after he's released?

Women become involved with incarcerated men for many reasons. Some do it because they are lonely or need to feel needed. Others do it because they feel that in a relationship where their love object is locked up, he can't cheat on her. (That last one is a mistake because felons have been known to use multiple women to feed their prison bank accounts, and they sometimes trade suggestions with each other about how to do it more effectively.)

While you have a right to be worried, you cannot live your daughter's life for her. Her old school chum may turn out to be a prince -- but you won't know until they let him out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0