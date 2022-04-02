Dear Abby: There's plenty to chew on after dinner with in-laws

DEAR ABBY: I once hosted a holiday dinner for which I had made a ham and a turkey with all the sides and three different pies. I even made a special mince pie for one of the guests. The guests -- my brothers-in-law, my brother and his family of four and his mother-in-law -- all showed up carrying empty Tupperware. At the end of the day, all I had left was dirty dishes.

The same family then invited me and my husband for a holiday dinner. My husband wasn't feeling well and couldn't go. When I asked my sister-in-law if I could take a plate home for him, she said, "Nope! If he doesn't want to come to the house, he can't have any of the food." Yes, Abby, she was serious.

My sister-in-law cooks the meat she received as a gift from her employer, and the rest of the guests prepare the sides and desserts. I NEVER go empty-handed. At the end of the meal, she transfers any leftovers to their own Tupperware and gives us back the cleaned bowls. If I ask for a little of something to take home, she protects her leftovers like they were her children.

What's your take on leftovers? Is asking for a little fruit salad off limits? Is relieving your host of the burden of storing all of their leftovers out of line? Are there rules of etiquette here? -- HOPING FOR A SANDWICH LATER

DEAR HOPING: If you would like the living, breathing definition of presumptuous guests and ungracious hosts, look no further than your in-laws' contact file. The fault, however, may not lie solely with them. If this has happened more than once and you cannot summon the courage to tell these greedy folks to put away their Tupperware and help with the dishes, you can't blame them for assuming you don't mind being imposed upon in this way.

As to the sister-in-law who refused to allow you to bring any of her food to your sick husband, I wouldn't blame you if you chose not to grace her table again after telling her the reason why.

DEAR ABBY: We are planning our daughter's wedding and trying to figure out how to politely ask the groom's mother to help with the finances. When is the best time, or should I ask the groom to do it? We don't think he wants to ask her. -- QUESTIONING IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR QUESTIONING: Have a "truth session" with your daughter and her fiance. If the wedding they're planning is too rich for your budget, it is important to make it plain now. As to who should ask his mother to contribute, that question should come from your daughter's fiance, after which a conversation may or may not begin with your soon-to-be in-law.

